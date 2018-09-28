Floor Polisher Market: Floor Polisher Machine, Best Floor Polisher, Category Management, Supplier Operational Capability Insights, Cost Benefit Analysis, Spend Growth Data Now Available from SpendEdge

SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Floor Polisher Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

With an aim to help buyers implement a simplified and cost-effective procurement management process, this procurement report explores the nature of the demand for floor polishing machine across various regions. Such an overview will offer the necessary guidance for both the buyers and the suppliers to help make informed decisions while investing in the floor polishing market. Request a free Sample to gain actionable market insights.

According to our procurement experts, the floor polishing market is displaying promising growth in regions like North America and Europe. The possibility of this growth is accredited to the high demand for polished concrete owing to their beneficial properties such as durability, aesthetics, reduced construction costs, and low environmental impact. This report compares the pricing models and offers the necessary insights to create a region-specific category management model that involves low risks with a promise of better ROI. Talk to our analysts, to get customized insights into the pricing structure of the market.

“To reduce the overall TCO, the buyers must engage with suppliers who can offer a one-stop solution. This will include the delivery of floor polishers repair and maintenance services and training assistance,” says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge have enlisted the best procurement practices that have been proven effective in facilitating a cohesive market strategy.

Select suppliers who can facilitate inventory management by offering spare parts such as filters, hoses, and floor pads to cater to sudden requirements of the buyers.

Buyers need to engage with suppliers who provide buyback services to buyers

SpendEdge’s procurement market intelligence reports for the facility management category provide detailed information on the major costs and volume drivers that impact category growth. Such information will help the buyers as well as the suppliers to determine the total cost of ownership and change their procurement strategies accordingly. Additionally, SpendEdge’s reports provide insights on the sustainability and procurement best practices for the category.

