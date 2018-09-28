Floor Polisher Market: Floor Polisher Machine, Best Floor Polisher, Category Management, Supplier Operational Capability Insights, Cost Benefit Analysis, Spend Growth Data Now Available from SpendEdge

SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced
the release of their Global
Floor Polisher Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180928005310/en/
Global Floor Polisher Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)
With an aim to help buyers implement a simplified and cost-effective
procurement management process, this procurement report explores the
nature of the demand for floor polishing machine across various regions.
Such an overview will offer the necessary guidance for both the buyers
and the suppliers to help make informed decisions while investing in the
floor polishing market. Request
a free Sample to gain actionable market insights.
According to our procurement experts, the floor polishing market is
displaying promising growth in regions like North America and Europe.
The possibility of this growth is accredited to the high demand for
polished concrete owing to their beneficial properties such as
durability, aesthetics, reduced construction costs, and low
environmental impact. This report compares the pricing models and offers
the necessary insights to create a region-specific category management
model that involves low risks with a promise of better ROI. Talk
to our analysts, to get customized insights into the pricing
structure of the market.
“To reduce the overall TCO, the buyers must engage with suppliers who
can offer a one-stop solution. This will include the delivery of floor
polishers repair and maintenance services and training assistance,” says
SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.
The procurement experts at SpendEdge have enlisted the best procurement
practices that have been proven effective in facilitating a cohesive
market strategy.
-
Select suppliers who can facilitate inventory management by offering
spare parts such as filters, hoses, and floor pads to cater to sudden
requirements of the buyers.
-
Buyers need to engage with suppliers who provide buyback services to
buyers
-
Such practices form the podium of a profitable and a sustainable
market strategy. Purchase
the full report, to view the complete set of procurement best
practices.
SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts on report purchases.
Buy two reports and get the third
one for free.
SpendEdge’s procurement
market intelligence reports for the facility
management category provide detailed information on the major costs
and volume drivers that impact category growth. Such information will
help the buyers as well as the suppliers to determine the total cost of
ownership and change their procurement strategies accordingly.
Additionally, SpendEdge’s reports provide insights on the sustainability
and procurement best practices for the category.
Report scope snapshot: Floor polisher market
Cost-saving opportunities
-
Supplier side levers
-
Buyer side levers
-
Quantifying cost-saving opportunities
-
Interested to know more about the scope of our reports? Download
a FREE sample
Best practices
-
Procurement excellence best practices
-
Procurement best practices
-
Sustainability practices
-
Want customized information? Get
in touch
Category pricing insights
-
Total cost of ownership analysis
-
Overview of pricing models
-
Comparison of pricing models
-
To view this report’s complete table of contents, Download
a FREE sample
Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription
platform, SpendEdge
Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports
for multiple categories. Now access latest supplier news, innovation
landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the
click of a button. Start
your 14-day FREE trial now.
Related Reports:
About SpendEdge:
SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and
procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market
intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading
companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering
robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing
and procurement professionals make informed decisions.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180928005310/en/