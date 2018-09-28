Log in
Floor Polisher Market: Floor Polisher Machine, Best Floor Polisher, Category Management, Supplier Operational Capability Insights, Cost Benefit Analysis, Spend Growth Data Now Available from SpendEdge

09/28/2018

SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Floor Polisher Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180928005310/en/

Global Floor Polisher Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

With an aim to help buyers implement a simplified and cost-effective procurement management process, this procurement report explores the nature of the demand for floor polishing machine across various regions. Such an overview will offer the necessary guidance for both the buyers and the suppliers to help make informed decisions while investing in the floor polishing market. Request a free Sample to gain actionable market insights.

According to our procurement experts, the floor polishing market is displaying promising growth in regions like North America and Europe. The possibility of this growth is accredited to the high demand for polished concrete owing to their beneficial properties such as durability, aesthetics, reduced construction costs, and low environmental impact. This report compares the pricing models and offers the necessary insights to create a region-specific category management model that involves low risks with a promise of better ROI. Talk to our analysts, to get customized insights into the pricing structure of the market.

“To reduce the overall TCO, the buyers must engage with suppliers who can offer a one-stop solution. This will include the delivery of floor polishers repair and maintenance services and training assistance,” says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge have enlisted the best procurement practices that have been proven effective in facilitating a cohesive market strategy.

  • Select suppliers who can facilitate inventory management by offering spare parts such as filters, hoses, and floor pads to cater to sudden requirements of the buyers.
  • Buyers need to engage with suppliers who provide buyback services to buyers
  • Such practices form the podium of a profitable and a sustainable market strategy. Purchase the full report, to view the complete set of procurement best practices.

SpendEdge’s procurement market intelligence reports for the facility management category provide detailed information on the major costs and volume drivers that impact category growth. Such information will help the buyers as well as the suppliers to determine the total cost of ownership and change their procurement strategies accordingly. Additionally, SpendEdge’s reports provide insights on the sustainability and procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Floor polisher market

Cost-saving opportunities

  • Supplier side levers
  • Buyer side levers
  • Quantifying cost-saving opportunities
Best practices

  • Procurement excellence best practices
  • Procurement best practices
  • Sustainability practices
Category pricing insights

  • Total cost of ownership analysis
  • Overview of pricing models
  • Comparison of pricing models
Related Reports:

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions.


© Business Wire 2018
