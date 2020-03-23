Flooring Market Procurement Intelligence Report | Evolving Opportunities with Mohawk Industries and Tarkett in the Flooring Market | SpendEdge

SpendEdge has been monitoring the global flooring market and the market is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 60 billion between 2017-2022 at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200323005376/en/

Read the 107-page research report with TOC and LOE on "The Global Flooring Market, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend.”

Vinyl is a key segment of the flooring market and is facing high demand from the commercial and residential sectors. It is a low cost, easy installation flooring material, and is resistant to mold and moisture which makes it a suitable flooring option for areas that are prone to occasional spills and moisture. Suppliers are implementing technological innovations in ceramic tiles through the use of digital printing, which is contributing to the spend growth in the flooring market at a significant rate.

Subscribe to our procurement platform to get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment.

The Top Flooring Suppliers Enlisted in this Report:

The steady price increase of raw materials is forcing suppliers to raise prices of end-products to ensure that they retain their profit margins. On this note, this report has listed the top flooring suppliers, SLA agreement insights, and the selection and negotiation strategies that buyers must undertake to achieve optimal and cost-effective procurement in this market.

Mohawk Industries- Buyers are advised to seek a unique value proposition from this supplier in terms of a portfolio of services offered such as floor designing, planning, architecture, and consulting. Engagement with such suppliers who provide a unique value proposition helps buyers to customize their requirements. It also helps buyers and suppliers to save time, energy, and money and enables them to have a unique flooring design based on their requirements.

Tarkett- Low delivery lead time is essential for the success of a construction project and suppliers can often make big claims regarding their lead time. While negotiating with this supplier, buyers must add a clause that predefines lead time for product delivery. Lead time for specific materials, penalties for any losses incurred during transportation are some of the aspects on which buyers must focus negotiating with this supplier for lead time-based terms in the contract.

Armstrong Flooring- It is recommended that buyers assess the logistics capabilities of this supplier as it indicates their resilience against supply disruptions. Technology adoption to help buyers/suppliers track their supply chain, partnerships with national and global logistics service providers are some of the important parameters that buyers should evaluate to analyze this supplier's logistics capabilities.

Buy 1 report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 reports and get the third for free. Download the free sample of this report on the flooring market.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Flooring market spend segmentation by region

Flooring supply market analysis

Regional spend opportunity for flooring suppliers

Flooring suppliers cost structure

Total cost of ownership analysis in the flooring market

Flooring pricing models analysis

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the flooring market

Free sample of reports that you may like:

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200323005376/en/