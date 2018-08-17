Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Flooring Market Procurement Report: Flooring Supplier Selection Criteria and Spend Growth Data Now Available From SpendEdge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2018 | 04:28pm CEST

SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Flooring Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180817005244/en/

Global Flooring Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Global Flooring Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The spend growth momentum for the flooring market is likely to increase owing to technological innovation in ceramic tiles through the use of digital printing. The category market growth will also be driven by the increasing usage of slip-resistant flooring materials to boost safety across buildings.

“One of the major selection criteria of the flooring suppliers is their ability to offer unique value proposition in terms of the portfolio of services offered such as floor designing, planning, architecture, and consulting. It will aid in saving time, energy, and money while also enabling unique flooring designs based on the buyer’s requirements,” says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and the optimization of category spend. Request a FREE sample report.

SpendEdge’s procurement market intelligence reports for the facility management category offer an in-depth analysis of the suppliers’ operational capability and supplier cost structure. The reports give a detailed overview of the total cost of ownership during the category procurement procedure. Additionally, in this procurement report, the category spend is analyzed from the perspective of the buyers and the suppliers.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the flooring market.

  • Developments in the construction sector
  • Rising usage of vinyl flooring
  • To know more, View the full report
 

SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts on report purchases. Buy two reports and get the third one for free.

 

Report scope snapshot: Flooring market

Market Insights

  • Global category spend
  • Category spend growth
  • Spend segmentation by region
  • Interested to know more about the scope of our reports? Download a FREE sample

Cost-saving opportunities

  • Supplier side levers
  • Buyer side levers
  • Quantifying cost-saving opportunities
  • Want more information? Download a FREE sample

Suppliers Selection

  • Supplier selection criteria
  • Service Level Agreement
  • Incumbent supplier evaluation metrics
  • To view this report’s table of contents, Download a FREE sample

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day FREE trial now.

Related Reports:

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:58pChinese jetliner makes hard landing in Philippines
AQ
04:58pMANCHESTER UNITED : City's De Bruyne to be sidelined for 3 months with knee injury
AQ
04:58pENERGEN INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Energen Corporation - EGN
BU
04:58pPuration Celebrates SPEC’s Wines Spirits and Finer Foods Little Elm Texas Grand Opening With EVERx CBD Sports Water Free Samples
GL
04:58pA.M. BEST : Downgrades Credit Ratings of National Insurance Company Limited; Places Under Review With Negative Implications
BU
04:56pBAE : AFA Air Space Cyber Conference
PU
04:56pCAREER SPOTLIGHT : Claudia Mastan, Social Media Specialist / Community Moderator
PU
04:56pBOYD INCOME FUND : Announces August 2018 Cash Distribution
PU
04:56pPETRA DIAMONDS : Notification of major holdings
PU
04:56pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : veteran Marchisio bids farewell to club after 25 years
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Nvidia forecast lags Wall Street as crypto demand evaporates
2SCHINDLER HOLDING AG : Schindler Interim Report as of June 30, 2018
3NOVO NORDISK A/S : NOVO NORDISK A/S : Invests in Diabetes Treatment With Deal That Could Exceed $800 Million
4NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP : GET IN LINE: Backlog for Big Rigs Stretches to 2019
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Chinese internet stock sell-off may shake faith in FANGs

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.