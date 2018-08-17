Flooring Market Procurement Report: Flooring Supplier Selection Criteria and Spend Growth Data Now Available From SpendEdge

SpendEdge,
a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release
of their Global
Flooring Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report.
The spend growth momentum for the flooring market is likely to increase
owing to technological innovation in ceramic tiles through the use of
digital printing. The category market growth will also be driven by the
increasing usage of slip-resistant flooring materials to boost safety
across buildings.
“One of the major selection criteria of the flooring suppliers is their
ability to offer unique value proposition in terms of the portfolio of
services offered such as floor designing, planning, architecture, and
consulting. It will aid in saving time, energy, and money while also
enabling unique flooring designs based on the buyer’s requirements,” says
SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.
SpendEdge’s procurement
market intelligence reports for the facility
management category offer an in-depth analysis of the suppliers’
operational capability and supplier cost structure. The reports give a
detailed overview of the total cost of ownership during the category
procurement procedure. Additionally, in this procurement report, the
category spend is analyzed from the perspective of the buyers and the
suppliers.
The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to
play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the flooring
market.
-
Developments in the construction sector
-
Rising usage of vinyl flooring
-
|
|
|
Report scope snapshot: Flooring market
Market Insights
-
Global category spend
-
Category spend growth
-
Spend segmentation by region
-
Cost-saving opportunities
-
Supplier side levers
-
Buyer side levers
-
Quantifying cost-saving opportunities
-
Suppliers Selection
-
Supplier selection criteria
-
Service Level Agreement
-
Incumbent supplier evaluation metrics
-
About SpendEdge
SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement
excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner
for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous
industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time
procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement
professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement
solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve
execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.
