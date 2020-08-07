Florence Welcomes Cooper Anderson as New CFO

Anderson will support the company’s response to the rapid need for remote site access and collaboration platforms

Florence Healthcare, the leading platform for electronic document workflow management in clinical trials, announces Cooper Anderson as chief financial officer. Experienced in leading high growth SaaS businesses, Florence brought on Anderson to support a surge in growth as remote site access, monitoring, and collaboration becomes a requirement in clinical trials today.

In his new role, Anderson will focus on building and improving the finance function to foster business performance and growth. Before joining Florence, he was a CFO at Acuity, where he worked with high growth technology companies building operational finance teams and facilitated capital raises in both debt and equity. Prior to his work with Acuity, he acted as CFO for GreenHaven Group.

“Cooper’s wealth of knowledge in technology and other markets is incredibly valuable as Florence accelerates its growth to meet the demand for remote site access and monitoring,” says Angela Gill Nelms, chief operating officer at Florence. “He’s a true agent of innovation, and his leadership will be crucial as Florence continues to advance clinical research through site and sponsor collaborations.”

In addition to a vast network of connectivity, including 7,200 research sites across 27 countries, Florence supports the advancement of COVID-19 vaccine trials through its advanced suite of products. Florence’s Remote Site Monitoring Module, coupled with its eHub, eBinders, and eTMF platforms, supports expedited study start-up and remote site access – attributes that can make a significant difference in the race for a viable solution.

“Florence is in a unique position to support COVID-19 vaccine trials and other critical research by leveraging our time-tested remote site access and collaboration platforms, which has been our focus since day one,” says Ryan Jones, chief executive officer at Florence. “In a time of great opportunity and growth, Cooper’s leadership will help us do it right.”

POWERED BY FLORENCE

Based in Atlanta, Florence is the leading platform for remote connectivity and electronic document workflow management in clinical research and is considered the industry standard with more than 7,200 research sites in 27 countries, sponsors and CROs collaborating on its network. Florence advances clinical trials through software for managing document and data flow between research sites and sponsors. Florence solutions foster 25% faster start-up time and 40% reduced document cycle time, among other benefits. To learn about advancing research through collaboration, visit www.florencehc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200807005271/en/