Florian Trade Fair 2018: HELLA presents new LED work lights more

From 11 to 13 October 2018, lighting and electronics expert HELLA will be presenting its portfolio of work lights, beacons, interior lights, roof light bars and auxiliary lighting systems at the FLORIAN 2018 in Dresden, the trade fair for fire brigades, civil protection and disaster control (Hall 4, Stand M7).

The focus of the trade fair presentation will be on new compact LED work lights that provide emergency services with optimum work lighting. From the compact series HELLA for example shows the Power Beam 1000 LED compact. This is also available as a reversing light version and generates a light output of 1000 lumen with six high-power LEDs at an energy consumption of 12 watts. This makes these headlamps ideal for switching from halogen to LED technology. The Power Beam 1800 LED compact work light covers even more lighting requirements - with six high-performance LEDs it generates 1,850 lumens at an energy consumption of 26 watts.

The new ECO18 and ECO26 LED work lights are also suitable for converting from halogen to LED technology. This is ensured by their compact size and universal shape. The headlamps also have a light performance of 1,350 or 2,000 lumens and consume only 18 or 26 watts. The ECO18 LED work light is also available as a reversing light.

See these and other HELLA products live at the Florian Trade Fair in Hall 4, Stand M7.