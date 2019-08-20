Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody Joins Growing Special Olympics Florida Board of Directors

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Special Olympics Florida announces today Ashley Moody, Florida Attorney General, will join its Board of Directors. General Moody brings a passion for community impact, highly-respected leadership skills and strategic business knowledge to this position, which will help to serve and support athletes with intellectual disabilities.



“I am excited to help further the great work of Special Olympics Florida by joining the Board of Directors,” Attorney General Moody said. “Special Olympics Florida provides athletes an opportunity to set and achieve goals, build lasting relationships, develop social skills, and of course, improve their health through physical competition and exercise. Florida law enforcement has a rich history of supporting the Special Olympics through the annual Torch Run, and I am proud to stand with our brave law enforcement officers to promote the games and athletes.”

General Moody is a fifth generation Floridian, who was born and raised in Plant City. She attended the University of Florida where she earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in accounting and juris doctorate. She later attended Stetson University College of Law earning a Master of Law in international law. In 2018, she was elected the 38th Attorney General of Florida.

General Moody has always aimed to protect, serve and develop communities in more ways than one. After graduation, General Moody served as a federal prosecutor and was commended by the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) for prosecutorial excellence and outstanding initiative. She was also recognized by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for her lead of Operation Round-Up, a targeted effort to make Florida safer.

In 2006, at the age of 31, General Moody became the youngest judge in Florida when she was elected Circuit Court Judge of the 13th Judicial Circuit in Hillsborough County. As a judge, she founded the Attorney Ad Litem program recruiting volunteer attorneys to stand in the place of parents who did not appear in court with their children. She has a proven track record of assisting families in a variety of ways, and she’ll bring that reputation to support Special Olympics Florida.

About Special Olympics Florida

Special Olympics Florida provides year-round sports training, competition, and health services to children and adults with intellectual disabilities, at no cost to the athletes or their caregivers, as a means to achieve physical fitness, self-esteem, socialization skills, and the life skills necessary to be productive, respected, and contributing members of their communities. To learn more, visit www.specialolympicsflorida.org .

