Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Florida Blue Foundation : Sapphire Awards provide nearly $500,000 to honorees addressing poverty and opioids/substance abuse

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/14/2020 | 01:09pm EDT

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Florida Blue Foundation has recognized individuals, programs and organizations that are addressing issues of poverty and opioids/substance abuse with its annual Sapphire Award for excellence and innovation in community health. Those recognized represent communities throughout the state of Florida. A total of $470,000 was awarded to six winners and a finalist.

As the 2020 Sapphire Awards dinner did not take place due to coronavirus concerns, the honorees will be recognized at the 2021 dinner, part of the Foundation's annual Community Health Symposium that brings together health advocates from across the country to discuss major health issues.

"Although we could not gather to award Sapphire trophies to these excellent community organizations this year, the outcomes and results achieved by these honorees are stellar and we didn't want to delay their recognition," said Florida Blue Foundation Vice President Susan Towler. "These honorees represent the best in community health in our state."

Since 2005, more than $5.5 million has been invested and 114 Sapphire Awards given to 29 individuals and 85 programs and organizations that effectively address health issues in their Florida communities.

2020 Florida Blue Foundation Sapphire Awards:
Individual category: Winners

  • Sergio Palacio, Immediate Past Executive Director and Board Member, Farmworker Coordinating Council of Palm Beach County
    Award focus: Poverty
    Award amount: $50,000
  • Kathryn Thomas, Founder and Executive Director, Yoga 4 Change, Duval County
    Award focus: Opioids/Substance Abuse
    Award amount: $50,000

Program category: Winners

  • Medication Assisted Treatment for People With Opioid Use Disorder, Memorial Foundation, Broward County
    Award focus: Opioids/Substance Abuse
    Award amount: $70,000
  • IDEA Syringe Services Program, University of Miami, Miami-Dade County
    Award focus: Opioids/Substance Abuse
    Award amount: $70,000

Finalist:

  • Miami Hope Clinic, Chapman Partnership, Miami-Dade County
    Award focus: Poverty
    Award amount: $30,000

Organization category: Winners

  • Gateway Community Services, Duval County
    Award focus: Opioids/Substance Abuse
    Award amount: $100,000
  • Metropolitan Ministries, Hillsborough County
    Award focus: Poverty
    Award amount: $100,000

About Florida Blue Foundation
Florida Blue Foundation enables healthy communities by making grants, building coalitions and rewarding best practices. More than three million people in Florida have received direct health services as a result of grants made to nonprofit organizations since our founding in 2001. Florida Blue Foundation is a trade name of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida Foundation, Inc., an Independent Licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

Photos available upon request.                     

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/florida-blue-foundation-sapphire-awards-provide-nearly-500-000-to-honorees-addressing-poverty-and-opioidssubstance-abuse-301093307.html

SOURCE Florida Blue Foundation


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:46pCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis - Disposable Hospital Supplies Market 2020-2024 | Growing Incidences of Infectious Diseases to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
01:45pAltiplano Reports Q2 Results with Improved Grade, Tonnes Extracted and Achieves Seven Straight Quarters of Positive Cash Flow from Operations at Farellon
NE
01:43pAPPLIED BIOLOGY : and Kintor to Collaborate on the use of Proxalutamide for the Treatment of COVID-19
BU
01:41pLARSEN & TOUBRO : Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
PU
01:40pOSRAM LICHT AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
01:39pWANTED : signs of V-shaped recovery in earnings reports
RE
01:38pSoy, corn up after crop ratings dip; China buys U.S. corn
RE
01:37pALPHABET : Google hit with 600,000 euro Belgian privacy fine
RE
01:36pTHE NEW DEVICE &LDQUO;APP&RDQUO;-ALANCHE : The “In-Market” Advantage
PU
01:36pLARSEN & TOUBRO : Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2020.
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group