Florida Blue : Offering Services To Hurricane Michael Victims

Early refills on maintenance medications are available at in-network pharmacies in Florida , and through pharmacies in affected areas of Alabama , Georgia , North Carolina and South Carolina :

Through Nov. 5, 2018 , all Florida Blue members residing in Florida who were impacted by the storm can get an emergency 30-day supply of their maintenance medications at any in-network pharmacy located in Florida . In Alabama , Georgia , North Carolina and South Carolina , Florida Blue members affected by the storm may ask a pharmacy to request an authorization for an early prescription refill, which will be handled on a case-by-case basis.

The normal process for medications that require a prior authorization will be followed. Members should contact us at the number on the back of their member ID card if they have questions on these types of medications, or call 1-800-FLA-BLUE (1-800-352-2583).

If a Florida Blue member has evacuated and goes into labor, she can show her Florida Blue member ID card at the medical facility and services will be covered.

Access to general medical care online and by phone is available free of charge, 24/7, through Teladoc to all residents from evacuation zones who need medical attention for non-emergency injuries and illnesses and are displaced or cannot get to a doctor:

Use Teladoc to connect to a U.S. board-certified internist, state-licensed family practitioner or pediatrician, free of charge. Visit www.teladoc.com/Michael or call the hotline at (855) 764-1727.



This service is only for non-emergency situations. If you have a true emergency, please call 911.

A free bilingual Help Line for emotional support is available to the entire community affected by Hurricane Michael. Insurance is not required. Call 833-848-1762. The line is open 24 hours/day.

Florida Blue, in partnership with New Directions Behavioral Health, is offering emotional support to individuals and loved ones affected by Hurricane Michael. Access is available to the entire community to specially trained behavioral health counselors via a 24-hour, toll-free help line: 833-848-1762. Help is offered in English and Spanish and does not require insurance.

For round-the-clock information about benefits, in-network providers and more, Florida Blue members can:

Log into their account at floridablue.com or



Download the Florida Blue mobile app from the Android or Apple stores.

About Florida Blue

Florida Blue, Florida's Blue Cross and Blue Shield company, has been providing health insurance to residents of Florida for 75 years. Driven by its mission of helping people and communities achieve better health, the company serves more than 5 million health care members across the state. In total, Florida Blue and its affiliated companies serve 16 million people in 29 states. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., it is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

