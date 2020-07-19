Florida COVID cases surge for fifth day as Trump pledges outbreak coming under control

July 19 (Reuters) - Florida reported over 12,000 new cases
of COVID-19 on Sunday, the fifth day in a row the state has
announced over 10,000 new infections, even as President Donald
Trump pledged that the virus was coming under control.
The virus has claimed over 140,000 U.S. lives total since
the pandemic started, and Florida, California, Texas and other
southern and western states shatter records every day. Despite
record levels of new cases nationwide, the Trump administration
is pushing for school to reopen in a few weeks and resisting a
federal mandate to wear masks in public.
Trump defended his handling of the coronavirus pandemic in
an interview broadcast on Sunday, including his statement that
there were only embers of the virus popping up around the
country.
"We have embers and we do have flames. Florida became more
flame-like, but it's - it's going to be under control."
Trump on "Fox News Sunday" repeated his assertion that the
virus will eventually disappear.
"I'll be right eventually," he said. "It's going to
disappear and I'll be right."
Experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
have warned cases and deaths could rise this autumn and winter.
Nearly all 20 forecasting models used by the CDC project rising
deaths in the coming weeks.
Throughout the United States, every metric to measure the
outbreak is going in the wrong direction - rising cases, deaths,
hospitalizations and positivity rates of test results.
At least 14 states have reported record coronavirus
hospitalizations so far in July, including Alabama, Arizona,
Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Nevada and Texas.
Trump said he did not agree with CDC Director Robert
Redfield that this fall and winter will be one of the most
difficult times in American public health, as hospitals deal
with the seasonal flu on top of COVID cases. "I don't know and I
don't think he knows," Trump said.
Trump also called Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top
infectious diseases expert, "a little bit of an alarmist."
Fauci has warned that cases could soon top 100,000 a day if
Americans do not come together to take steps necessary to halt
the spread of the virus. The country is averaging 60,000 new
cases a day and reported a record one-day increase of 77,299 on
Thursday.
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu in Washington; Additional reporting
by Nathan Lane in Wilton, Connecticut and Heather Timmons in
Washington; Writing by Lisa Shumaker
Editing by Nick Zieminski)