Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Florida COVID cases surge for fifth day as Trump pledges outbreak coming under control

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/19/2020 | 10:52am EDT

July 19 (Reuters) - Florida reported over 12,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, the fifth day in a row the state has announced over 10,000 new infections, even as President Donald Trump pledged that the virus was coming under control.

The virus has claimed over 140,000 U.S. lives total since the pandemic started, and Florida, California, Texas and other southern and western states shatter records every day. Despite record levels of new cases nationwide, the Trump administration is pushing for school to reopen in a few weeks and resisting a federal mandate to wear masks in public.

Trump defended his handling of the coronavirus pandemic in an interview broadcast on Sunday, including his statement that there were only embers of the virus popping up around the country.

"We have embers and we do have flames. Florida became more flame-like, but it's - it's going to be under control."

Trump on "Fox News Sunday" repeated his assertion that the virus will eventually disappear.

"I'll be right eventually," he said. "It's going to disappear and I'll be right."

Experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have warned cases and deaths could rise this autumn and winter. Nearly all 20 forecasting models used by the CDC project rising deaths in the coming weeks.

Throughout the United States, every metric to measure the outbreak is going in the wrong direction - rising cases, deaths, hospitalizations and positivity rates of test results.

At least 14 states have reported record coronavirus hospitalizations so far in July, including Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Nevada and Texas.

Trump said he did not agree with CDC Director Robert Redfield that this fall and winter will be one of the most difficult times in American public health, as hospitals deal with the seasonal flu on top of COVID cases. "I don't know and I don't think he knows," Trump said.

Trump also called Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious diseases expert, "a little bit of an alarmist."

Fauci has warned that cases could soon top 100,000 a day if Americans do not come together to take steps necessary to halt the spread of the virus. The country is averaging 60,000 new cases a day and reported a record one-day increase of 77,299 on Thursday.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu in Washington; Additional reporting by Nathan Lane in Wilton, Connecticut and Heather Timmons in Washington; Writing by Lisa Shumaker Editing by Nick Zieminski)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:46aShell Deer Park, Texas, refinery shuts gasoline-producing FCC after fire - sources
RE
10:52aFlorida COVID cases surge for fifth day as Trump pledges outbreak coming under control
RE
10:38aFlorida reports over 10,000 new COVID cases for fifth day in a row
RE
09:39aMerkel warns of possible EU summit failure
RE
09:15aAn Earnings Snapshot That Shines a Light on a Messy Economy
DJ
09:15aCompanies Set to Chronicle Troughs of the Pandemic as They Report Earnings
DJ
08:19aNigerian banks to limit debit card spending abroad to ease FX risk
RE
08:11aHong Kong national security laws shouldn't harm banks' operations, regulator says
RE
08:08aEXCLUSIVE : Kuwait scrambles to boost coffers with up to $16 billion debt plan
RE
07:49aIsrael approves pipeline deal to sell gas to Europe
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : JAPAN PLANS TO INVITE TSMC TO BUILD JOINT CHIP PLANT: Yomiuri
2FACEBOOK : Disney cuts ad spending on Facebook amid growing boycott - WSJ
3TESLA, INC. : Don't Worry About the Tesla Bubble. The Market Has Other Issues. -- Streetwise
4THE HOME DEPOT, INC. : A POWERFUL FORCE': Tesla's Momentum Leads Stock-Market Surge
5AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. Companies Lose Hope for Quick Rebound From Covid-19

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group