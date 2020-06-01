Log in
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Announces Second Clinical Location in Greater Jacksonville Area

06/01/2020 | 02:58pm EDT

Fort Myers, Fla., June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) is pleased to announce the opening of a new office location in Middleburg, Florida on June 1, 2020. FCS currently has a clinic location in Fleming Island, making the Middleburg site its second location in the greater Jacksonville area.  Located at 1658 St. Vincent’s Way, Suite 340, Middleburg, FL 32068, the clinic will be open for patients from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Fleming Island medical oncologists Jeffrey Bubis, DO, Elizabeth Kent, MD and Augusto Villegas, MD will also be seeing patients at the Middleburg location.

“Although Middleburg and Fleming Island are only about 10 miles apart, travel time between the two towns is around 30 minutes,” Dr. Jeffrey Bubis explained.  “The new location provides an additional option to patients who live closer to Middleburg and allows them to receive services closer to home.”

“As a community oncology practice, FCS is able to bring world-class treatments and services to smaller communities and rural areas, so that patients don’t have to travel far to receive the care they need,” said Dr. Elizabeth Kent. 

Dr. Augusto Villegas added, “Years ago, we actually had an office in Middleburg, so this is kind of like returning home. It’s a wonderful community and I’m looking forward to seeing patients at the new location.” 

FCS President and Managing Physician Dr. Lucio Gordan said, “We are very excited to bring state-of-the-art treatments and services to the Middleburg community.  Initially, patients at the new location will be able to see their doctor for office visits, get their labs done on site and receive injections.  We plan to add additional services, as needed.”

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

Recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) with a national Clinical Trials Participation Award, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. In the past four years, the majority of new cancer drugs approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with Florida Cancer Specialists participation. * Trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, our physicians are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Founded in 1984, Florida Cancer Specialists has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies, genomic-based treatment, and immunotherapy.  Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.

*Prior to approval

Shelly Glenn
Florida Cancer Specialists
(770) 365.6168
SGlenn@FLCancer.com

Michelle Robey
Florida Cancer Specialists
(813) 767-9398
Michelle.Robey@FLCancer.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
