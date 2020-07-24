Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Expands Care With New Cancer Center Location In Sebring

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/24/2020 | 04:26pm EDT

Fort Myers, Fla., July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) recently cut the ribbon on the new state-of-the-art facility at 1396 Whisper Circle, Sebring, FL to provide comprehensive treatments and a variety of services to adults with cancer and other diseases. The new location replaces the existing FCS clinic at 4420 Sun-N-Lake Blvd. in Sebring.

To enhance patient comfort and convenience, the new, 13,500 square foot clinic has nearly double the space of the former location and includes 16 private exam rooms and 40 infusion therapy chairs. The new location also includes some on-site laboratory testing, as well as PET and CT scanning services. The new building was designed with feedback and guidance from patients and incorporates colors, lighting, art and natural elements proven to help reduce stress and promote positive patient outcomes.

“Our new location provides patients who live in and around Highlands County easy access to the newest and most advanced treatments, close to home,” said FCS CEO Brad Prechtl, MBA. “This is the very essence of world-class, community-based oncology care.”

FCS President & Managing Physician Dr. Lucio Gordan said, “With the opening of our new facility, we will offer many advantages to our patients, including access to the most advanced immunotherapies and targeted treatments as well as next generation imaging technology that provides clinicians with highly detailed images, which are a vital component of cancer treatment today.” 

Four Board-certified medical oncologists joined by a team of cancer experts and support staff provide care in Sebring. They are Drs. Syed Ahmed, Wasif Riaz, Amit Shah and Mahender Yellu.

# # # 

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

Recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) with a national Clinical Trials Participation Award, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. In the past 4 years, most new cancer drugs approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with Florida Cancer Specialists participation.*  Trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, our physicians are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Florida Cancer Specialists has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies, genomic-based treatment, and immunotherapy.  Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.

 

*Prior to approval

Attachments 

Shelly Glenn
Florida Cancer Specialists
(770) 365.6168
SGlenn@FLCancer.com

Michelle Robey
Florida Cancer Specialists
(813) 767-9398
Michelle.Robey@FLCancer.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:40pINTRICON : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
04:39pNUVERRA ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:38pWINDSTREAM HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:38pGLOBAL EAGLE ENTERTAINMENT : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Bankruptcy or Receivership, Triggering Events That Accelerate or Increase a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
04:37pFIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:36pCANNABIS GLOBAL, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
04:36pFOX : Baseball's long-delayed debut sets TV ratings records on ESPN
RE
04:35pCPI AEROSTRUCTURES INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04:35pMALLINCKRODT PLC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:35pCYTODYN INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MODERNA, INC. : Moderna loses challenge to Arbutus patent on vaccine technology
2GOLD : Shares retreat globally on U.S.-China tensions, gold soars
3EQUINOR ASA : Equinor beats earnings forecasts as refinery and trading shines
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : has agreed with the governments of France and Spain to make amendments to the A350 Repaya..
5INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : Shares Down After 7nm Chip Delay; 2Q Earnings, Revenue Beat

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group