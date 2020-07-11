Log in
Florida Community Associations Must Take Immediate Action to Preserve Hurricane Irma Property Damage Claims

07/11/2020 | 10:31am EDT

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The deadline to file a new or supplemental claim, or to reopen a previous insurance claim regarding Hurricane Irma damages is fast approaching on September 10th, 2020.

Time is of the essence for Community Associations as any claim not filed, supplemented, or reopened by the deadline, may be forever barred pursuant to Florida Law.  It is imperative that Community Associations seek legal guidance regarding the upcoming statutory deadline, as well as the specific provisions of their insurance policies that may directly affect any potential claims.

To facilitate this process, the Law Firms of Katzman Chandler and Farrell Patel Jomarron & Lopez (FPJL) have established an informational website, WWW.IRMADEADLINE.COM.  Volunteer Board Members and Community Association Managers throughout Florida are invited to visit WWW.IRMADEADLINE.COM to learn about the upcoming statutory deadlines, and to request their Association's Free, No Obligation Hurricane Irma Property Damage Inspection.

Katzman Chandler's and FPJL's goal is to increase Community Association awareness of impending statutory and contractual deadlines before it's too late, and to conduct as many FREE Property Damage Inspections and Evaluations as possible prior to the upcoming deadline. 

If your Association never filed a claim following Hurricane Irma, there is still time to file.  If your Association did file a claim and your claim was denied, the Free Inspection offered could serve as your Association's Free "Second Opinion" on the "Below Deductible" determination made by your insurer.  Finally, if your Association filed a claim and received some insurance proceeds, you may still be entitled to more.

Take the first step to fully understanding your Association's legal rights today by visiting WWW.IRMADEADLINE.COM or calling Toll-Free (844) 794-7603 to request your Association's Free, No Obligation Hurricane Irma Property Damage Inspection.

Katzman Chandler is a Full Service Florida Law Firm devoted to all aspects of Community Association representation. We are truly "Committed to Community" and evidence this commitment each day through Passion, Experience and Technology.  Regardless of the size of your community, Katzman Chandler is dedicated to meeting your needs, achieving your goals and exceeding your expectations.  Our services include General Corporate Representation, Delinquent Account Collection, Litigation, Covenant Enforcement, Document Amendment/Rewrite, Property Insurance Damage Claim Recovery, and Construction Defect Representation. 

Katzman Chandler can be reached by calling Toll Free 800-987-6518 or via email at info@KatzmanChandler.com.  Information about the Law Firm can be requested through their website which can be found at www.KatzmanChandler.com.

Farrell, Patel, Jomarron & Lopez (FPJL) is a national Law Firm with offices in Florida, Puerto Rico and Texas. Our Firm has successfully recovered numerous multimillion-dollar awards for Condominium Associations in Florida, represented over 3000 business, hotels and families damaged by the BP oil spill (the largest environmental disaster in the history of the United States), and after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, worked closely with Legislators to adopt legislation to curb potential abuse and unfair trade practices by insurance companies. 

FPJL's lawyers have been recognized by Super Lawyers, America's Top 100 High Stakes Litigators, The National top 100 Trial Lawyers and Martindale-Hubbell AV Preeminent.

FPJL can be reached by calling (305) 300-3000 or via email at info@justice360.com.  Information about the Law Firm can be requested through their website which can be found at www.Justice360.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/florida-community-associations-must-take-immediate-action-to-preserve-hurricane-irma-property-damage-claims-301091871.html

SOURCE Katzman Chandler


© PRNewswire 2020
