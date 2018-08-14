Log in
Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Ser : Governor and Cabinet Preserve Historic Highlands County Ranch

08/14/2018 | 09:36pm CEST

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The Governor and Cabinet today approved the preservation of nearly 2,500 acres of the Sandy Gully property in Highlands County through a cost-effective conservation easement, which prevents future development of the land and allows agricultural operations to continue to contribute to Florida's economy. The purchase is part of the Rural and Family Lands Protection Program, where the state partners with Florida's farmers and ranchers to preserve active agricultural operations and their immense economic and environmental benefits.

'For the sake of future generations, Florida must continue to prioritize the conservation of our agricultural lands and world-renowned natural spaces,' said Commissioner of Agriculture Adam H. Putnam. 'Through the Rural and Family Lands Protection Program, we're partnering with farmers and ranchers to preserve these invaluable pieces of our rural economy and environment for future generations in a cost-effective way.'

Today's partnership increases the total land preserved by the program to more than 53,000 acres over 46 conservation easements. Since 2011, the current Governor and Cabinet have approved the acquisition of 39 projects totaling more than 49,000 acres, a more than 1,000 percent increase in acres preserved by the program. See additional details [ ] on today's purchase and the property.

The $5,528,250 purchase, of which the United States Department of Agriculture's Natural Resource Conservation Service is contributing $3,312,500, will preserve the Sandy Gully property. Originally a dairy operation, the family transitioned to cattle in 2002 and now runs approximately 650 to 700 head of crossbred beef cattle, with hay and timber as secondary operations.

The Sandy Gully property is home to a number of rare and endangered species, serves as a major wildlife corridor with adjacent public lands, and benefits regional water quality with wetlands and tributaries supplying Little Charlie Bowlegs Creek, which in turn flows to the west and southwest and drains into the Peace River.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services created the Rural and Family Lands Protection Program in 2001 to protect working agricultural lands threatened by other uses, such as development.

The goals of the program include:

  • Protecting valuable agricultural lands;
  • Creating conservation easements that ensure sustainable agricultural practices;
  • Preventing conversion to non-agricultural land uses in the rural base of Florida; and
  • Helping to protect natural resources in conjunction with these agricultural operations.

Florida agriculture has an overall economic impact estimated at more than $120 billion annually, making it the state's second largest industry. The agriculture industry supports more than 2 million jobs in Florida.

Learn more about the Rural and Family Lands Protection Program.

###

Disclaimer

Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services published this content on 14 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 19:35:03 UTC
