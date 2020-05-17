Contact: Joint Information Center on COVID-19 for the State of Florida (850) 815-4940, ESF14@em.myflorida.com

Florida Department of Health Updates New COVID-19 Cases, Announces Nine Deaths Related to COVID-19

~44,369 positive cases in Florida residents and 1,219 positive cases in non-Florida residents~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The Florida Department of Health, in order to provide more comprehensive data, releases a report on COVID-19 cases in Florida once per day. The Florida Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard is also providing updates once per day. The state also provides a report detailing surveillance data for every Florida county. Previously, this information was only available for select communities. The surveillance data report is available here.

More than 29,600 test results were reported to the Department of Health on Saturday, May 16. Today, as of 11 a.m., there are 777 new positive COVID-19 cases (762 Florida residents and 15 non-Florida residents) and nine deaths related to COVID-19.

While Florida's testing has increased over the past week, the percent of those testing positive for COVID-19 overall is 7 percent. On May 16, 4 percent of new cases** tested positive.

The Florida Department of Health also releases a list of long-term care facilities in Florida associated with COVID-19 cases with active cases and number of deaths in each facility in order to provide real-time data. The list of long-term care facilities with active COVID-19 cases is available here. The list of long-term care facilities with deaths in available here. To date, 883 individuals that were staff or residents of a long-term care facility have died.

There are a total of 45,588 Florida cases** with 1,973 deaths related to COVID-19.

Since 11 a.m. on May 16, nine people have died who tested positive for COVID-19 in Citrus, Dade, Desoto, Duval, Hillsborough, Martin and Polk counties.

Florida recently partnered with private laboratories around the state to expand COVID-19 laboratory testing capacity. This partnership will increase the number of tests conducted each day and ensure Floridians receive the critical health information they need in a timely manner.

Expansion to private laboratories changes the COVID-19 testing landscape in Florida. Private laboratories are running tests as they receive swab samples from practitioners. Testing and reporting times vary among commercial and DOH laboratories. Demographic information may be updated during investigations. This daily report reflect the state's efforts to accurately and transparently share information.

More information on a case-by-case basis can also be found here.

Confirmed Cases in Florida Residents 44,369 Confirmed by DOH 4,471 Tested by private labs 39,898 Characteristics of Florida Resident Cases FL resident diagnosed & isolated out of state* 9 Deaths 1,973 Cases in Non-Florida Residents 1,219 Confirmed by DOH 131 Tested by private labs 1,088