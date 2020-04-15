Log in
Florida Department of Health Updates New COVID-19 Cases, Announces Twenty-Three Deaths Related to COVID-19, Evening Update

04/15/2020 | 07:36pm EDT

Contact: Joint Information Center on COVID-19 for the State of Florida (850) 815-4940, ESF14@em.myflorida.com

Florida Department of Health Updates New COVID-19 Cases, Announces Twenty-Three Deaths Related to COVID-19, Evening Update

~21,865 positive cases in Florida residents and 654 positive cases in non-Florida residents~

TALLAHASSEE -To keep Florida residents and visitors safe, informed and aware about the status of the virus, the Florida Department of Health has launched a COVID-19 dashboard that will be updated twice daily. We also encourage all Floridians to take the COVID-19 Community Action Survey by visiting www.StrongerThanC19.com.

Today, as of 6 p.m., there are 22,519 total** Florida cases.

While Florida's testing has increased over the past week, the percent of those testing positive for COVID-19 overall is 11 percent. Of the 7,360 tests performed on April 14, there were 875 positive results, or 12 percent.

Twenty-three people have died who tested positive for COVID-19 in Broward, Charlotte, Citrus, Dade, Highlands, Lake, Lee, Orange, Palm Beach, Sarasota and St. Johns counties.

New Florida cases include:

  • 438 additional positive COVID-19 cases (430 Florida residents and 8 non-Florida residents) reported to the Florida Department of Health.
  • There are currently 21,865 positive cases in Florida residents and 654 positive cases in non-Florida residents.

Florida recently partnered with private laboratories around the state to expand COVID-19 laboratory testing capacity. This partnership will increase the number of tests conducted each day and ensure Floridians receive the critical health information they need in a timely manner.

Expansion to private laboratories changes the COVID-19 testing landscape in Florida. Private laboratories are running tests as they receive swab samples from practitioners. Testing and reporting times vary among commercial and DOH laboratories. Demographic information may be updated during investigations. These twice daily reports reflect the state's efforts to accurately and transparently share information.

More information on a case-by-case basis can also be found here.

Confirmed Cases in Florida Residents

21,865

Confirmed by DOH

2,502

Tested by private labs

19,363

Characteristics of Florida Resident Cases

FL resident diagnosed & isolated out of state*

9

Deaths

614

Cases in Non-Florida Residents

654

Confirmed by DOH

98

Tested by private labs

556

Total Cases Overview

22,519

Traveled

1,523

Contact with confirmed case

5,465

Travel & contact with confirmed case

1,198

Under Investigation

13,679

For more detail on Florida resident cases, please visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

* Florida residents that are diagnosed with COVID-19 and isolated out of state are not reflected on the Florida map.

**Total cases overview includes positive cases in Florida residents and non-Florida residents tested in Florida.

More Information on COVID-19

To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health's dedicated COVID-19 webpage. For information and advisories from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), please visit the CDC COVID-19 website. For more information about current travel advisories issued by the U.S. Department of State, please visit the travel advisory website.

For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department's dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-866-779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours per day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.

About the Florida Department of Health

The Florida Department of Health, nationally accredited by the Public Health Accreditation Board, works to protect, promote and improve the health of all people in Florida through integrated state, county and community efforts.

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @HealthyFla. For more information please visit www.FloridaHealth.gov.

Disclaimer

Florida Department of Health published this content on 15 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2020 23:35:16 UTC
