Contact: Joint Information Center on COVID-19 for the State of Florida (850) 815-4940, ESF14@em.myflorida.com

Florida Department of Health Updates New COVID-19 Cases, Announces Twenty-Three Deaths Related to COVID-19, Evening Update

~21,865 positive cases in Florida residents and 654 positive cases in non-Florida residents~

TALLAHASSEE -To keep Florida residents and visitors safe, informed and aware about the status of the virus, the Florida Department of Health has launched a COVID-19 dashboard that will be updated twice daily. We also encourage all Floridians to take the COVID-19 Community Action Survey by visiting www.StrongerThanC19.com.

Today, as of 6 p.m., there are 22,519 total** Florida cases.

While Florida's testing has increased over the past week, the percent of those testing positive for COVID-19 overall is 11 percent. Of the 7,360 tests performed on April 14, there were 875 positive results, or 12 percent.

Twenty-three people have died who tested positive for COVID-19 in Broward, Charlotte, Citrus, Dade, Highlands, Lake, Lee, Orange, Palm Beach, Sarasota and St. Johns counties.

New Florida cases include:

438 additional positive COVID-19 cases (430 Florida residents and 8 non-Florida residents) reported to the Florida Department of Health.

There are currently 21,865 positive cases in Florida residents and 654 positive cases in non-Florida residents.

Florida recently partnered with private laboratories around the state to expand COVID-19 laboratory testing capacity. This partnership will increase the number of tests conducted each day and ensure Floridians receive the critical health information they need in a timely manner.

Expansion to private laboratories changes the COVID-19 testing landscape in Florida. Private laboratories are running tests as they receive swab samples from practitioners. Testing and reporting times vary among commercial and DOH laboratories. Demographic information may be updated during investigations. These twice daily reports reflect the state's efforts to accurately and transparently share information.

More information on a case-by-case basis can also be found here.

Confirmed Cases in Florida Residents 21,865 Confirmed by DOH 2,502 Tested by private labs 19,363 Characteristics of Florida Resident Cases FL resident diagnosed & isolated out of state* 9 Deaths 614 Cases in Non-Florida Residents 654 Confirmed by DOH 98 Tested by private labs 556