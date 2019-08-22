Florida Farm Bureau : Leader Applauds New Tomato Agreement

Florida Farm Leader Applauds New Tomato Agreement

August 22, 2019

A new agreement the U.S. Department of Commerce has negotiated with Mexican officials is a major step forward in correcting the problems caused by dumping cheap tomatoes into the domestic U.S. market, said Florida Farm Bureau President John L. Hoblick.

'Dumping by Mexican growers has been an economic crisis for Florida tomato farmers since the North American Free Trade Agreement was implemented in 1994,' Hoblick said. 'The enhanced enforcement measures and raised price floors in the new agreement provide the best chance for a level playing field for our Florida growers. We are grateful for the work by our trade officials to achieve this objective.

'While we are heartened by this progress, Florida farmers across multiple commodities continue to lose market share as a result of unfair foreign competition,' he added. 'I hope the new accord helps us move toward an overall solution for our seasonal and perishable crop producers. Passage of the Defending Domestic Produce Production Act (H.R. 101) should be part of this solution. The safety and stability of our domestic food supply is too important to compromise any further.'

For more information on the agreement, seehttps://www.commerce.gov/news/press-releases/2019/08/us-department-commerce-announces-new-draft-suspension-agreement-fresh.