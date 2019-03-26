Log in
Florida Farm Bureau : Young Farmers & Ranchers Take Home Top Awards

03/26/2019
Young Farmers & Ranchers Take Home Top Awards

March 26, 2019

Florida Farm Bureau members have earned a solid reputation for supporting their communities. One example of their service during the past year has received national recognition.

Their contributions to assist food-insecure families in our state earned top awards from the American Farm Bureau Federation. The Floridians earned the Harvest for All award for the most pounds of food donated, the Harvest for All Friends award for most volunteer hours served and the Harvest for All Most Innovative award for the 'Fresh from Florida Challenge.'

Local Farm Bureau volunteers across the state, Young Farmers and Ranchers, Women's committees and Florida Farm Bureau employees worked to provide all 12 Feeding Florida food banks with fresh food products.

The challenge provided the charitable facilities with more nearly 21 million pounds of produce as well as fresh milk. Several county Farm Bureaus supplied local food banks with 10 gallons of milk each week for the entire year.

Volunteers also raised more than $6,000 for the challenge and donated more than 10,000 hours of service.

Florida Farm Bureau published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 18:59:05 UTC
