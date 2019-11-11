Log in
Florida Realtors :®, National Association of Estate Agents (NAEA) Propertymark Sign Agreement for the Future

11/11/2019 | 10:36am EST

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Realtors® and the National Association of Estate Agents (NAEA)/Propertymark in the United Kingdom have signed a joint Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). Leaders of the two real estate professional organizations signed the agreement during the National Association of Realtors® (NAR) Conference and Trade Expo taking place in San Francisco, Nov. 8-11, 2019.

The MoU agreement establishes the cooperation of the two Realtor organizations in developing a mutually beneficial relationship for their respective members, setting the stage for increased business opportunities.

"As professionals in the real estate industry, we take pride in providing our knowledge and expertise to clients in Florida, the United Kingdom and throughout the world," said 2019 Florida Realtors President Eric Sain. "Florida Realtors and NAEA/Propertymark share common goals. We look forward to continuing our partnership and building more connections that increase international business opportunities for all of our members."

As part of the agreement, Florida Realtors and NAEA/Propertymark "affirm the value of international collaboration and agree to exchange information in the general field of real estate, promote professionalism in the real estate industry and engage in other activities that provide mutual benefits."

According to NAEA/Propertymark CEO Mark Hayward, having a strong relationship between Florida Realtors and NAEA/Propertymark will enable both organizations to develop greater mutual understanding and more opportunities to work together.

NAEA/Propertymark is the U.K.'s leading professional body for estate agency personnel, representing members from over 12,000 offices in all aspects of property services. The organization is dedicated to the goal of professionalism within all aspects of property, estate agency and land.

Attending the signing along with President Sain and CEO Hayward were: Florida Realtors 2019 President-Elect Barry Grooms; Jim Kinney, serving as National Association of Realtors (NAR) ambassador to the U.K.; Brian Woods, current chair, Florida Realtors Global Business Committee; Christel Silver, 2020 vice chair of Florida Realtors Global Business Committee; and Maria Grulich, director of global business for Florida Realtors.

Members of the Realtors® Association of Palm Beaches + Greater Fort Lauderdale Realtors® (RAPB + GRFL) / South Broward Board of Realtors® also were invited to attend: It serves as NAR's ambassador association to the U.K.

Florida Realtors® serves as the voice for real estate in Florida. It provides programs, services, continuing education, research and legislative representation to its 187,000 members in 51 boards/associations. Florida Realtors® Media Center website is available at http://media.floridarealtors.org.

 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/florida-realtors-national-association-of-estate-agents-naea-propertymark-sign-agreement-for-the-future-300955494.html

SOURCE Florida Realtors


© PRNewswire 2019
