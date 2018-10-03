Log in
Florida Realtors :® Signs MoU with FNAIM Aix Marseille Provence, FNAIM Grand Paris and World Property Business Club

10/03/2018 | 04:06pm CEST

PARIS, Oct. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Realtors today signed several Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) for 2018 with three highly respected French real estate organizations: FNAIM Aix Marseille Provence, FNAIM Grand Paris and the World Property Business Club – it marks the first time the organizations have come together to sign this kind of an agreement.

Florida Realtors logo. (PRNewsFoto/Florida Realtors) (PRNewsfoto/Florida Realtors)

The MoUs establish the cooperation of all the real estate organizations in developing mutually beneficial relationships for their respective members.

"As professionals in the real estate industry, we take pride in providing our knowledge and expertise to clients in Florida, France and throughout the world," said 2018 Florida Realtors President Christine Hansen. "Florida Realtors, FNAIM Aix Marseille Provence, FNAIM Grand Paris and the World Property Business Club share common goals. We look forward to continuing our partnerships and building more connections that increase trans-national business opportunities for all of our members."

As part of these agreements, Florida Realtors and the three French real estate groups "affirm the value of international collaboration and agree to exchange information in the general field of real estate, promote professionalism in the real estate industry and engage in other activities that provide mutual benefits."

According to the French leaders, establishing these relationships between Florida Realtors, FNAIM Aix Marseille Provence, FNAIM Grand Paris and the World Property Business Club enables all of the partnering groups to develop a greater mutual understanding and more opportunities for collaboration.

The signing of the MoUs took place today at the Conference of Paris – the International Economic Forum of the Americas at the OECD Conference Centre in Paris, France. Florida Realtors 2018 President-Elect Eric Sain attended the signing along with President Hansen. Also present at the event were André Perrissel, signing on behalf of FNAIM Aix Marseille Provence; Michel Patero, president and signatory for FNAIM Grand Paris; Gilles Ricour de Bourgies, general manager and signatory for the World Property Business Club; Adam Scott, FNAIM Provence International Committee; and Maria Grulich, Florida Realtors director of global business.

Florida Realtors® serves as the voice for real estate in Florida. It provides programs, services, continuing education, research and legislative representation to its 180,000 members in 54 boards/associations. Florida Realtors® Media Center website is available at http://media.floridarealtors.org.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/florida-realtors-signs-mou-with-fnaim-aix-marseille-provence-fnaim-grand-paris-and-world-property-business-club-300723601.html

SOURCE Florida Realtors


© PRNewswire 2018
