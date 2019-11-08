Florida Realtors :®, Toronto Real Estate Board (TREB) Sign Agreement for the Future

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Realtors® and the Toronto Real Estate Board (TREB) today signed a joint Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during the National Association of Realtors® (NAR) Conference and Trade Expo taking place in San Francisco, Nov. 8-11, 2019.

The MoU agreement establishes the cooperation of the two Realtor organizations in developing a mutually beneficial relationship for their respective members, setting the stage for increased business opportunities.

"As professionals in the real estate industry, we take pride in providing our knowledge and expertise to clients in Florida, in Toronto, in Canada and across the globe," said 2019 Florida Realtors President Eric Sain. "Florida Realtors and the Toronto Real Estate Board share common goals. For several years now, our Realtor members have eagerly participated in Realtor Quest, Canada's largest real estate conference and trade show, hosted by TREB. We look forward to continuing our partnership, building on that success and developing more business opportunities for all of our members."

As part of the agreement, Florida Realtors and TREB "affirm the value of international collaboration and agree to exchange information in the general field of real estate, promote professionalism in the real estate industry and engage in other activities that provide mutual benefits."

According to TREB President Michael Collins, establishing these relationships between Florida Realtors and TREB enables both organizations to develop a greater mutual understanding and more opportunities for collaboration.

The Toronto Real Estate Board is a not-for-profit corporation founded in 1920 by a small group of real estate practitioners. Today, as Canada's largest real estate board, TREB serves more than 54,500 licensed real estate brokers and salespersons in and about the Greater Toronto Area. It is the collective voice for both its commercial and residential Realtor members.

Attending the signing with President Sain and TREB President Collins were: Florida Realtors 2019 President-Elect Barry Grooms; TREB CEO John DiMichele; TREB President-Elect Lisa Patel; Garry Bhaura, past president of TREB; Brian Woods, current chair, Florida Realtors Global Business Committee; Paula Angelopoulos Urbinati, current vice chair and 2020 chair of Florida Realtors Global Business Committee; and Maria Grulich, director of global business for Florida Realtors.

Florida Realtors® serves as the voice for real estate in Florida. It provides programs, services, continuing education, research and legislative representation to its 187,000 members in 51 boards/associations. Florida Realtors® Media Center website is available at http://media.floridarealtors.org.

