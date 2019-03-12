Log in
Florida Realtors :® and the Spanish International Realty Alliance® (SIRA) Sign Cooperative Agreement for the Future

03/12/2019 | 08:36am EDT

CANNES, France, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Realtors® and the Spanish International Realty Alliance® (SIRA) today signed a joint Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The MoU establishes the cooperation of the two Realtor organizations in developing a mutually beneficial relationship for their respective members.

Florida Realtors logo (PRNewsFoto/Florida Realtors)

"As professionals in the real estate industry, we take pride in providing our knowledge and expertise to clients in Florida, Spain and throughout the world," said 2019 Florida Realtors President Eric Sain. "Florida Realtors and the Spanish International Realty Alliance share common goals. We look forward to continuing our partnership and building more connections that increase trans-national business opportunities for all of our members."

As part of the agreement, Florida Realtors and SIRA "affirm the value of international collaboration and agree to exchange information in the general field of real estate, promote professionalism in the real estate industry and engage in other activities that provide mutual benefits."

SIRA is devoted to training real estate professionals; its members belong to the National Association of Realtors® (NAR) as "international Realtors."

According to SIRA CEO Francis Fernandez Ariza, establishing these relationships between Florida Realtors and SIRA enables both organizations to develop a greater mutual understanding and more opportunities for collaboration.

The signing of the agreement took place today aboard the Lennar yacht, the Ylang Ylang, docked along the Jet´ee Abert-Edourad during MIPIM 2019, the international property investors conference held March 12-15, 2019, in Cannes, France.

"Lennar is delighted to host and support today's MoU signing between these two great real estate organizations," said Chris Marlin, president of Lennar International, the largest homebuilder in North America. "We look forward to helping Florida Realtors further build the homeownership and real estate investment bridge between the U.S.A. and Spain."

Florida Realtors 2019 President-Elect Barry Grooms attended the signing along with President Sain; Spanish International Realty Alliance CEO Francis Fernandez Ariza; Florida Realtors Director of Global Business Maria Grulich; André Perrissel, president of FNAIM Provence International Committee, FNAIM Aix Marseille Provence; Michel Platero, president of FNAIM Grand Paris; Ingrid Damoiseau, president of World Property Business Club; and Adam Scott, also representing the last three groups, all highly regarded real estate organizations in France that also are global partners with Florida Realtors.

Also present were representatives of several organizations that are sponsors and partners with Florida Realtors for this year's MIPIM, including: Enterprise Florida, Florida Power & Light, the Orlando Regional Realtor Association (ORRA) and the Pinellas Realtors Organization (PRO).

Florida Realtors® serves as the voice for real estate in Florida. It provides programs, services, continuing education, research and legislative representation to its 187,000 members in 52 boards/associations. Florida Realtors® Media Center website is available at http://media.floridarealtors.org.

 

SIRA Logo

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/florida-realtors-and-the-spanish-international-realty-alliance-sira-sign-cooperative-agreement-for-the-future-300810639.html

SOURCE Florida Realtors


© PRNewswire 2019
