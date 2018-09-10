Florida Representative Travis Cummings Receives 2018 Hospice Champion Award

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Hospice & Palliative Care Association presented Rep. Travis Cummings (R), Orange Park the "2018 Hospice Champion Award" on August 23rd.

The "Hospice Champion" Award is granted to those who display dedication to public service in assuring access to quality hospice care for Floridians and their loved ones.

Rep. Cummings currently serves as the Chair of the Health and Human Services Committee and has a long-standing record of supporting hospice care. He was instrumental in helping pass SB 474 in 2017 that assures the public easy access to Hospice Quality Measures.

"It is fitting that Travis Cummings receive the Hospice Champion Award. Throughout his time in the Legislature, he has supported the preservation of the high-quality hospice care we have in Florida. He understands how important it is to our state to have this type of care available to patients and families facing advanced illness," Community Hospice President and CEO Susan Ponder-Stansel, who presented the Honor explained.

During the 2018 Legislative Session, Cummings continued his advocacy for quality care by supporting positions that help make hospice care available to all Floridians from the cities to the rural communities. Assuring rural areas have access to health care has been a key focus for the Florida House Representative.

Rep. Cummings expressed his thanks for being the 2018 Hospice Champion honoree, "I am humbled to be recognized as a hospice champion by the Florida Hospice & Palliative Care Association. End-of-life care, provided with dignity and grace, is the very least we can do for our citizens, and I will always advocate for this important healthcare service."

"We are very appreciative of Rep. Cummings, and recognize his dedicated leadership in the House, and his support and commitment to this very special sector of health care. He is truly a friend of hospice," said, FHPCA President and CEO, Paul Ledford.

Executives representing hospice organizations throughout Florida serve on FHPCA's Board. Their goal is to assure excellence in hospice and palliative care for people who require special care, their loved ones, and their caregivers.

Florida Hospice & Palliative Care Association is a not-for-profit, IRS Section 501(c)(3) organization representing Florida's hospice programs. Established in 1982, FHPCA was formed to be a unified voice for hospice programs in Florida.

