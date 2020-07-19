Florida coronavirus cases surge for fifth day as Trump pledges outbreak will be under control

July 19 (Reuters) - Florida reported over 12,000 new cases
of COVID-19 on Sunday, the fifth day in a row the state has
announced over 10,000 new infections, even as President Donald
Trump pledged that "it's going to be under control."
The virus has claimed over 140,000 U.S. lives since the
pandemic started, and Florida, California, and other Southern
and Western states shatter records every day.
Texas reported 7,300 new cases on Sunday after five straight
days of new infections exceeding 10,000.
Despite record levels of new cases nationwide, the Trump
administration is pushing for schools to reopen in a few weeks
and resisting a federal mandate to wear masks in public.
Trump, who faces a tough battle for re-election in November,
defended his handling of the coronavirus pandemic in an
interview broadcast on Sunday. The United States, with 3.7
million total cases, has almost as many infections as the next
three hardest-hit countries combined - Brazil, India and Russia.
"We have embers and we do have flames. Florida became more
flame-like, but it's - it's going to be under control."
Trump on "Fox News Sunday" repeated his assertion that the
virus would eventually disappear.
"I'll be right eventually," he said. "It's going to
disappear and I'll be right."
Experts at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention have warned that cases and deaths could rise this
autumn and winter. Nearly all 20 forecasting models used by the
CDC project rising deaths in the coming weeks.
Throughout the United States, every metric to measure the
outbreak is going in the wrong direction - rising cases, deaths,
hospitalizations and positivity rates of test results.
At least 14 states have reported record coronavirus
hospitalizations so far in July, including Alabama, Arizona,
Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Nevada and Texas.
Trump said he did not agree with CDC Director Robert
Redfield that this fall and winter would be one of the most
difficult times in American public health, as hospitals deal
with the seasonal flu on top of COVID cases. "I don't know and I
don't think he knows," Trump said.
Trump also called Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top
infectious diseases expert, "a little bit of an alarmist."
TESTING SHORTAGES, DELAYS
Fauci has warned that cases could soon top 100,000 a day if
Americans do not come together to take steps necessary to halt
the spread of the virus. The country is averaging 60,000 new
cases a day and reported a record one-day increase of 77,299 on
Thursday.
Testing shortages and delayed results in some states are
hampering efforts to curb the outbreak, similar to situations
that frustrated state officials and health experts at the start
of the pandemic in March and April.
Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of
Health, said on NBC’s "Meet the Press" on Sunday that people
were waiting up to a week to learn if they tested positive.
"That really undercuts the value of the testing," Collins
said.
Suburban Philadelphia resident Tamara Hala, 35, said she
decided to get tested after attending a gathering where someone
outside her group said COVID-19 was a "hoax." But she has not
yet received results from the July 8 test at a CVS store.
"I just can't stop thinking about how many people
potentially have it and don't know," she said.
Instead of expanding testing, the Trump administration wants
to block $25 billion for states to conduct testing and contact
tracing, according to reports in the Washington Post and New
York Times.
The White House declined on Sunday to comment to Reuters on
those reports.
The number of COVID tests performed each day has doubled
since late May but remains lower than recommended by some health
experts. The United States set a record on Friday with over
850,000 tests performed, according to data from the
COVID-Tracking Project https://covidtracking.com/data/charts/us-daily-tests.
