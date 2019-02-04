Florida is the Epicenter of HIV in U.S.—Why Are State Officials Cutting HIV/AIDS Medical Care?, asks AHF

Positive Healthcare (PHC)
today filed suit
against the Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration (AHCA)
to enjoin the agency from recklessly moving thousands of patients to a
for-profit health plan. Thousands of vulnerable individuals living with
HIV in Florida are at risk of losing the lifesaving, sensitive care and
services they need if AHCA’s actions are allowed to proceed.
PHC a non-profit, managed healthcare plan administered by AIDS
Healthcare Foundation (AHF),
the largest provider of care to people living with HIV and AIDS in the
world, has provided life-saving coverage for thousands of individuals
living with HIV in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties, Florida since 1999.
After Former Florida Governor Rick Scott and his team at AHCA decided
not to renew the PHC contract, the organization was forced to take legal
action to protect its patients and to reverse AHCA’s decision. In
December 2018, a state Administrative Law Judge ruled in PHC’s favor,
finding that AHCA failed to follow proper procedure in reviewing and
scoring bids to contract as health plans for patients with HIV and
saying the agency should re-do the process to select HIV specialty
plans. However, in a stunning rebuke to the ALJ, the Scott
administration refused to accept the judge’s ruling and moved ahead to
exclude PHC from remaining a health plan for people living with
HIV/AIDS, and moved forward with for-profit, Simply Healthcare, as the
sole HIV/AIDS plan for patients in South Florida.
In December 2018, PHC asked the Florida Court of Appeals to reverse the
prior governor’s decision, and this matter is still pending in the
court. Though state law prohibits AHCA from moving PHC’s patients into a
new health plan while the legal challenge is still ongoing, the Agency
is flouting the law by robo-calling all current PHC patients to tell
them the plan’s contract will be ending and that these patients would
have to select a new plan. Patients are being told they have no choice
but to enroll with the for-profit plan, Simply Healthcare, a plan that
doesn’t provide for the sensitive level of lifesaving care needed for
those living with HIV.
For two decades, AIDS Healthcare Foundation has been committed to
fighting HIV/AIDS in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties, the epicenter of
the nation’s HIV epidemic, with highly-qualified and trained medical
staff in numerous healthcare centers in the area that provide an
integrated, one-stop approach to addressing HIV/AIDS that other plans
cannot duplicate.
“Former Governor Rick Scott showed no leadership on addressing the
critical healthcare needs of those living with HIV, even given the
devastating impact of this epidemic across the state, which leads the
nation in terms of new HIV diagnoses. Now, AHCA has taken the
extraordinary step of trying to transfer patients out of their
long-standing medical home in clear violation of state law. These
actions exemplify the complete disregard for this vulnerable population
of our community that permeated throughout the entire Scott
administration. We are asking the courts to stop this nonsense before
patients are irrevocably harmed,” stated Michael Kahane, AHF
Southern Bureau Chief.
AHF believes that providing care to this vulnerable population of
Floridians is a priority to Governor DeSantis, unlike the former
administration. As the new leader of the state of Florida, Gov. DeSantis
can set a response to this epidemic as a priority and take leadership on
ensuring that all of the people of Florida have a right to choose their
medical provider and that this type of frivolous, spiteful action is not
upheld—one that negatively interferes with the sensitive care and
services that those living with HIV need to stay alive, by immediately
intervening and continuing AHCA’s contract with PHC.
According to recent statistics from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC):
HIV/AIDS in Florida:
-
Florida ranked 1st among the 50 states in the number of HIV diagnoses;
-
Three Florida cities made the top 15 cities nationally, when it comes
to number of people with HIV. MIAMI is at the top of the list, with
JACKSONVILLE and ORLANDO at the 10th and 11th
spots, respectively; and
-
MIAMI-DADE and BROWARD Counties ranked top in the nation of new HIV
diagnoses.
