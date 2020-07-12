Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

July 12 (Reuters) - Florida reported a record increase of
more than 15,000 new cases of COVID-19 in a single day on Sunday
as the growing outbreak forces state authorities to close some
businesses and beaches.
If Florida were a country, it would rank fourth in the world
for the most new cases a day behind the United States, Brazil
and India.
Its daily increases have already surpassed the highest daily
tally reported by any European country during the height of the
pandemic there. Florida has also broken New York State's record
of 12,847 new cases on April 10 when it was the epicenter of the
U.S. outbreak.
To combat the outbreak, Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has
ordered bars to close but has resisted calls for a statewide
mandate to wear masks in public.
Popular with both American and international tourists,
Florida is home to beach resorts and theme parks including
Disney World, which reopened on Saturday.
It is also a political battleground state that President
Donald Trump won by just 1.2 percentage points in 2016. Its
economic reliance on tourism and its large elderly population
have made it especially vulnerable to the COVID-19 crisis.
The Republican National Convention, where Trump is expected
to be officially nominated as the party's candidate for the Nov.
3 election, is scheduled to be held in Jacksonville, Florida in
late August.
The party moved most convention activities to Jacksonville
from Charlotte after a battle over coronavirus safety concerns
with North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, a Democrat.
Trump thrives on large crowds at his campaign rallies and
has not embraced masks or social distancing measures at campaign
events he has held since the country began reopening from the
coronavirus shutdown.
(Writing by Lisa Shumaker; Editing by Daniel Wallis)