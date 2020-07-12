Florida sets one-day record with over 15,000 new COVID cases, more than most countries

(Adds details on schools, anti-mask protests)
July 12 (Reuters) - Florida reported a record increase of
more than 15,000 new cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours on Sunday, as
the Trump administration renewed its push for schools to reopen
and anti-mask protests were planned in Michigan and Missouri.
If Florida were a country, it would rank fourth in the world
for the most new cases in a day behind the United States, Brazil
and India, according to a Reuters analysis.
Florida's daily increases in cases have already surpassed
the highest daily tally reported by any European country during
the height of the pandemic there. It has also broken New York
state's record of 12,847 new cases on April 10 when it was the
epicenter of the U.S. outbreak.
The latest rise was reported a day after Walt Disney World
in Orlando reopened with a limited number of guests who were
welcomed with a host of safety measures, including masks and
temperature checks.
Anti-mask activists in several states, including Florida and
Michigan, have organized protests against local mandates,
arguing that the measures infringe upon individual freedom.
Coronavirus infections are rising in about 40 states,
according to a Reuters analysis of cases for the past two weeks
compared with the prior two weeks. Nationally, the United States
has broken global records by registering about 60,000 new cases
a day for the last four days in a row, according to a Reuters
tally. Hospitalizations and positive test rates are also rising
in Arizona, California, Florida and Texas.
Facing a battered economy as he seeks re-election in
November, President Donald Trump has pressured states to reopen
shuttered businesses and schools.
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said on Sunday that her
department did not have its own safe reopening plans to promote,
and each school district and state must devise their own plans
based on their local coronavirus infection rates.
TRUMP DONS MASK
Health officials have pleaded with the public to wear masks
to limit the spread of the virus, but the issue has become
politically divisive in the United States unlike many other
countries that have seen far lower rates of infection and death.
Seven months into the pandemic, Trump wore a mask for the
first time in public when he visited a Washington D.C.-area
military medical center on Saturday. He had previously refused
to wear a mask in public or ask Americans to wear face
coverings, saying it was a personal choice.
Many Americans still refuse to wear a mask, which health
experts say help stop transmission of the virus that has killed
more than 134,000 Americans.
Anti-mask activists organized a protest on Saturday at a
grilled cheese restaurant and bar in Windermere, Florida, which
is in Orange County about 12 miles (19 km) from Walt Disney
World.
The restaurant, 33 & Melt, has become a focal point of
tension after owner Carrie Hudson said she was not requiring
customers to wear masks. County officials have mandated the use
of masks in public since June 20.
During Saturday's protest, no customers wore face coverings
inside the restaurant. Agents from the state's Division of
Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco arrived during the rally and
served Hudson with a warning, according to a video.
"This is a virus that is very well contained," said one of
the demonstrators, anti-mask activist Tara Hill. "Everyone is
responsible for their own health care decisions ... We want our
choices respected as well."
In addition to a record 15,000 new cases on Sunday, more
than four dozen hospitals in Florida reported that their
intensive care units are full due to a surge in COVID-19
patients.
Hundreds were expected to attend a demonstration at the
Michigan state capitol on Sunday afternoon, according to a
Facebook event, to protest against Governor Gretchen Whitmer's
order that everyone must wear a mask in public, except when
outdoors and able to maintain social distance.
Protesters were also planning to gather outside city hall in
Springfield, Missouri on Monday, where the city council was due
to vote on a mask mandate in response to rising cases and a more
than fourfold increase in Greene County's COVID-19
hospitalizations in the last month.
(Reporting by Gabriella Borters in New York and Octavio Jones
in Windermere, Florida; Writing by Lisa Shumaker; Editing by
Daniel Wallis)