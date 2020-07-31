Florida teenager charged with hacking Twitter accounts of Obama, Musk among others

July 31 (Reuters) - A Tampa teenager was charged with
hacking Twitter Inc accounts of famous people including
former President Barack Obama, billionaire Bill Gates and Tesla
Chief Executive Elon Musk, the Florida State Attorney's Office
said on Friday.
The 17-year-old boy on July 15 posted messages under the
profiles that solicited investments in bitcoin, a digital
currency. A publicly available ledger of bitcoin transactions
showed he was able to obtain more than $100,000 that way.
Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren told
journalists that his office had filed 30 felony charges against
the teen, who was in state custody.
"The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Department
of Justice conducted a complex nationwide investigation,
locating and apprehending the suspect in Hillsborough County," a
statement said.
Warren said the adolescent was being prosecuted under state
rather than federal law because Florida law enabled the state to
charge him as an adult.
"This was a massive fraud orchestrated right here in our own
backyard, and we won’t stand for that," he said.
Reuters was not immediately able to locate an attorney for
the teen.
In a statement, Twitter said it appreciated the "swift
actions of law enforcement."
(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva and Cynthia Osterman)