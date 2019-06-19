Log in
Flow : Alkaline Spring Water Celebrates Debut of Their Campaign with Gwyneth Paltrow

06/19/2019 | 07:00am EDT

Flow Alkaline Spring Water and goop celebrate Flow’s 2019 summer campaign at goop London

Flow Alkaline Spring Water, the premium wellness water, celebrated its debut global campaign at goop London with Gwyneth Paltrow.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190619005373/en/

Flow co-founder celebrates the launch of UK campaign with Gwyneth Paltrow (Photo: Flow)

Flow co-founder celebrates the launch of UK campaign with Gwyneth Paltrow (Photo: Flow)

Guests sipped on Flow Alkaline Spring Water as they listened to Flow’s CEO and Founder, Nicholas Reichenbach and goop’s CEO and Founder, Gwyneth Paltrow speak about the partnership.

“At goop, we’re lucky to work with mission-driven brands that we believe in. Flow’s sustainable packaging takes away the guilt of grabbing a water bottle on the go, and the water is naturally alkaline. We’re flattered Flow chose to celebrate their summer campaign and UK launch with us at goop London,” says Gwyneth Paltrow of the partnership.

“As a wellness entrepreneur, it is humbling to work with Gwyneth Paltrow on our first ever global campaign for Flow Alkaline Spring Water,” says Nicholas Reichenbach. “At Flow, we believe the water you drink matters. Flow is naturally alkaline, nothing added, and it comes in a 68% renewable package. We believe that consuming products that benefit our health and are more sustainable, isn’t just a trend, it’s a lifestyle. That’s why we’re proud to partner with Paltrow, a true visionary of the wellness movement. She’s at the forefront of innovation in well-being, helping people who want to understand themselves better and lead a better life.”

In addition to celebrating the campaign, the brand announced new UK retail partners today including Amazon, Whole Foods, Aqua Amore, and Planet Organic who will help expand the availability across the United Kingdom.

“We’re excited to bring our ethos of sustainability to the UK with added key retail partners,” Reichenbach said of the retail announcement. “We’d like to see a world with no more plastic bottles! Flow’s packaging is made with 68% renewable materials and sealed with a plant-based cap. Each unit is 100% recyclable.”

Hi-res imagery available upon request.


© Business Wire 2019
