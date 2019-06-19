Flow : Alkaline Spring Water Celebrates Debut of Their Campaign with Gwyneth Paltrow

Flow Alkaline Spring Water, the premium wellness water, celebrated its
debut global campaign at goop London with Gwyneth Paltrow.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190619005373/en/
Flow co-founder celebrates the launch of UK campaign with Gwyneth Paltrow (Photo: Flow)
Guests sipped on Flow Alkaline Spring Water as they listened to Flow’s
CEO and Founder, Nicholas Reichenbach and goop’s CEO and Founder,
Gwyneth Paltrow speak about the partnership.
“At goop, we’re lucky to work with mission-driven brands that we believe
in. Flow’s sustainable packaging takes away the guilt of grabbing a
water bottle on the go, and the water is naturally alkaline. We’re
flattered Flow chose to celebrate their summer campaign and UK launch
with us at goop London,” says Gwyneth Paltrow of the partnership.
“As a wellness entrepreneur, it is humbling to work with Gwyneth Paltrow
on our first ever global campaign for Flow Alkaline Spring Water,” says
Nicholas Reichenbach. “At Flow, we believe the water you drink matters.
Flow is naturally alkaline, nothing added, and it comes in a 68%
renewable package. We believe that consuming products that benefit our
health and are more sustainable, isn’t just a trend, it’s a lifestyle.
That’s why we’re proud to partner with Paltrow, a true visionary of the
wellness movement. She’s at the forefront of innovation in well-being,
helping people who want to understand themselves better and lead a
better life.”
In addition to celebrating the campaign, the brand announced new UK
retail partners today including Amazon, Whole Foods, Aqua Amore, and
Planet Organic who will help expand the availability across the United
Kingdom.
“We’re excited to bring our ethos of sustainability to the UK with added
key retail partners,” Reichenbach said of the retail announcement. “We’d
like to see a world with no more plastic bottles! Flow’s packaging is
made with 68% renewable materials and sealed with a plant-based cap.
Each unit is 100% recyclable.”
Hi-res imagery available upon request.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190619005373/en/