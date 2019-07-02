Flow Kana : Offers Exclusive THCV-Rich Cultivar Through Flow Kana : Limited Edition Series in California

The Pink Boost Goddess cultivar, grown from seeds passed down through generations, is truly rare and has become highly coveted for its potential healing effects

Flow Kana, California’s number one selling cannabis flower brand, today announced the second installment of Flow Kana Limited Edition special releases – Pink Boost Goddess, a THCV-rich cultivar grown from seed by Emerald Spirit Botanicals in Mendocino County. This product will be available only while supplies last in select California dispensaries beginning June 28.

The second release of Flow Kana Limited Edition is Pink Boost Goddess – a THCV-rich cultivar from Emerald Spirit Botanicals. (Photo: Business Wire)

THCV, or tetrahydrocannabivarin, is a cannabinoid similar to THC and CBD. It is rarely found in cannabis cultivars and therefore has not yet been easily available for research. Anecdotally, THCV-rich cultivars have gained an enthusiastic following of cannabis connoisseurs who seek it out for what has been claimed as anxiety-reducing, appetite-suppressing, and general relaxed effects.

“We believe there is great healing potential in sungrown flower that possesses this rare THCV cannabinoid and are honored to play a role in bringing this unique cultivar to market,” said Michael Steinmetz, Flow Kana CEO. “We are grateful for the farms, like Emerald Spirit Botanicals, who have prioritized keeping this seed stock heritage alive through generations.”

“The Pink Boost Goddess plant is a beautiful expression of how cannabis can fully express itself in its natural and undisrupted state. It is here that true plant medicine can be discovered,” said Katie Jeane of Emerald Spirit Botanicals. “The seed lots for this project came to me from a generation of women older than myself. It is important to me to honor the older generations and ancestors of long ago that have been breeding from intuition and observation, caring for seeds and bringing them forward through millennia.”

The Pink Boost Goddess cultivar is said to offer a joyous and uplifting effect that’s strong but not overpowering, with a nature-created flavor profile that is strawberry sweet with a hint of mint, sweet cream, and rosewood. Lab reports indicate this is an Indica-dominant cultivar with THC at 18.7% and THCV/A at 4.24%. Dominant terpenes include β-caryophyllene (6.309 mg/g), β-myrcene (6.198 mg/g) and linalool (2.098 mg/g).

An extremely limited amount of the Pink Boost Goddess cultivar will be available as part of the Flow Kana Limited Edition product line and only available at select, regionally exclusive retailers beginning on June 28 in Los Angeles at Sweet Flower, Exhale Med Center; in San Diego at Urbn Leaf; in Orange County at Haven, Bud and Bloom; in Ojai at Sespe Creek Collective; Seaside at Urbn Leaf; in Oakland at Harborside; in San Jose at Airfield Supply Company and Harborside; and Sacramento at A Therapeutic Alternative (ATA) and Dixon Wellness Collective.

The Flow Kana Limited Edition product line features an ongoing series of micro-batch, sungrown, top-shelf, special releases highlighting select farms and cultivars in limited quantities. When properly cultivated in an environmentally-responsible and holistic way, cannabis is a true craft product. Each farm, harvest, and plant can be incredibly unique. Flow Kana Limited Edition showcases these premier farms and their top-shelf cultivars throughout the year.

Working exclusively with an ecosystem of more than 200 independent small craft farms in Northern California’s world-renowned Emerald Triangle growing region, Flow Kana is uniquely positioned to see and share true craft sungrown cannabis flower in its purest form cultivated by master cannabis farmers.

All Flow Kana and Powered By Flow Kana cannabis products are sourced from small independent farms that cultivate under full sun, organically and in an eco-friendly manner. Flow Kana believes that the cannabis industry has a tremendous responsibility to bring together small, diversified, regenerative farms working with centralization and connected through technology to usher in the next era of the world’s agricultural future.

About Emerald Spirit Botanicals

Striving to bring you the sweetness of the earth through a rare selection of 1:1 cannabis varieties, Emerald Spirit Botanicals is a certified organic family farm cultivating two acres of mixed vegetables, flowers, fruits, herbs and saving seed. Their sustainable practices are paired with a spiritual perspective and scientific research to bring you deeply nourishing medicine. As a Sun+Earth Certified farm, they ensure that cannabis is grown under the sun, in the soil of mother earth without chemicals by fairly-paid farmers.

About Flow Kana

Flow Kana is the leading sustainable supply chain company and distributor of sungrown cannabis products and services and number one selling flower brand in California. Flow Kana partners with and gives scale to craft farmers in Northern California, who focus on beyond organic farming practices. The company is rapidly building a socially and environmentally conscious supply chain for the cannabis industry at large by offering a range of products, distribution and white label services to a variety of licensed cannabis companies who share the company’s values to provide consumers with clean, compliant and sustainable products through delivery to licensed retail operators throughout California. For more information, please visit www.flowkana.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Cannabis for recreational/adult use is a 21 and older product. It is unlawful for anyone under 21 to possess cannabis for recreational purposes. Flow Kana is a licensed California cannabis distributor and processor license #C11-18-0000227-TEMP

