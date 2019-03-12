Flow Pharma, Inc. and OncoImmunity AS partner for the Development of FlowVaxTM Personalized Cancer Vaccines

Flow
Pharma Inc., a San Francisco Bay Area biotechnology company focused
on developing personalized cancer vaccines, today announced a
collaboration with Norwegian bioinformatics company OncoImmunity
AS.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190312005768/en/
Under the agreement OncoImmunity
will license the Immuneoprofiler™
software to Flow
Pharma to support the clinical development and commercialisation of
products based on the FlowVax
platform. The Immuneoprofiler™
has recently received the CE-IVD mark certification as a medical device,
and fills some of the key gaps in neoantigen prediction. The FlowVax
vaccine platform developed by Flow
Pharma, is optimized to simultaneously deliver multiple neoantigen
peptide targets to enhance tumor-specific killer T-cell attack. OncoImmunity
will develop a customised machine-learning layer, using clinical data
generated by Flow
Pharma, that will work-in-sync with the Immuneoprofiler™
softwareto make predictions tailored to the FlowVax platform.
“This exciting partnership and licensing deal represents a fantastic
opportunity for OncoImmunity to apply its Immuneoprofiler™ prediction
software to the FlowVax technology in a clinical setting. It also
affords OncoImmunity the opportunity to leverage its in-depth knowledge
of immune-informatics and expertise in machine learning to develop a
customised solution for the FlowVax platform that will support Flow
Pharma’s needs now and in the years ahead” said Richard
Stratford., Chief Executive Officer at OncoImmunity.
“We believe that OncoImmunity’s Immuneoprofiler™ software represents
the best-in-class solution for predicting clinically relevant bona fide
neoantigens. Flow Pharma’s bioinformatics team will be working closely
with OncoImmunity AS to customize the way we utilize Immuneoprofiler™ in
order to optimize the use of the data we will be generating”
said Reid Rubsamen,
M.D., CEO of Flow Pharma.
About OncoImmunity
OncoImmunity
AS is a machine-learning company offering a proprietary technology
to address key knowledge gaps in the prediction of bona fide immunogenic
neoantigen for personalized cancer immunotherapy. OncoImmunity's
software facilitates effective patient selection for cancer
immunotherapy and identifies neoantigen targets creating truly
personalized cancer vaccines & cell therapies in clinically actionable
time-frames.
About Flow Pharma
Flow
Pharma Inc. is a San Francisco Bay Area based, biotechnology company
developing personalized neoantigen-based vaccines based on its
proprietary FlowVax vaccine platform.
The FlowVax platform is optimized to simultaneously deliver multiple
neoantigen peptide targets to enhance tumor-specific killer T-cell
attack. Each of the chemical components used in the FlowVax platform are
currently part of an FDA approved vaccine or pharmaceutical, simplifying
the regulatory pathway. Flow Pharma is now gearing up to test
therapeutic cancer vaccines based on the FlowVax platform.
About FlowVaxTM
Each of the chemical components used in the FlowVax
platform are currently part of an FDA approved vaccine or
pharmaceutical, simplifying the regulatory pathway. FlowVax vaccines can
also be manufactured quickly and efficiently, keeping the cost down and
getting the therapy in the hands of treating physicians soon after the
diagnosis is made, for maximum efficacy.
However, as with all personalized vaccine approaches, the successful
development and commercialisation of products based on the FlowVax
platform is predicated on being able to identify clinically actionable
and immunogenic neoantigen targets in a cost effective and clinically
actionable time-frame. OncoImmunity’s Immuneoprofiler™ software,
addresses this challenge, by harnessing the power of artificial
intelligence (AI) to identify clinically relevant and immunogenic
neoantigens from next generation sequencing data.
