Flow Pharma, Inc. and OncoImmunity AS partner for the Development of FlowVaxTM Personalized Cancer Vaccines

Flow Pharma Inc., a San Francisco Bay Area biotechnology company focused on developing personalized cancer vaccines, today announced a collaboration with Norwegian bioinformatics company OncoImmunity AS.

Under the agreement OncoImmunity will license the Immuneoprofiler™ software to Flow Pharma to support the clinical development and commercialisation of products based on the FlowVax platform. The Immuneoprofiler™ has recently received the CE-IVD mark certification as a medical device, and fills some of the key gaps in neoantigen prediction. The FlowVax vaccine platform developed by Flow Pharma, is optimized to simultaneously deliver multiple neoantigen peptide targets to enhance tumor-specific killer T-cell attack. OncoImmunity will develop a customised machine-learning layer, using clinical data generated by Flow Pharma, that will work-in-sync with the Immuneoprofiler™ softwareto make predictions tailored to the FlowVax platform.

“This exciting partnership and licensing deal represents a fantastic opportunity for OncoImmunity to apply its Immuneoprofiler™ prediction software to the FlowVax technology in a clinical setting. It also affords OncoImmunity the opportunity to leverage its in-depth knowledge of immune-informatics and expertise in machine learning to develop a customised solution for the FlowVax platform that will support Flow Pharma’s needs now and in the years ahead” said Richard Stratford., Chief Executive Officer at OncoImmunity.

“We believe that OncoImmunity’s Immuneoprofiler™ software represents the best-in-class solution for predicting clinically relevant bona fide neoantigens. Flow Pharma’s bioinformatics team will be working closely with OncoImmunity AS to customize the way we utilize Immuneoprofiler™ in order to optimize the use of the data we will be generating” said Reid Rubsamen, M.D., CEO of Flow Pharma.

About OncoImmunity

OncoImmunity AS is a machine-learning company offering a proprietary technology to address key knowledge gaps in the prediction of bona fide immunogenic neoantigen for personalized cancer immunotherapy. OncoImmunity's software facilitates effective patient selection for cancer immunotherapy and identifies neoantigen targets creating truly personalized cancer vaccines & cell therapies in clinically actionable time-frames.

About Flow Pharma

Flow Pharma Inc. is a San Francisco Bay Area based, biotechnology company developing personalized neoantigen-based vaccines based on its proprietary FlowVax vaccine platform.

The FlowVax platform is optimized to simultaneously deliver multiple neoantigen peptide targets to enhance tumor-specific killer T-cell attack. Each of the chemical components used in the FlowVax platform are currently part of an FDA approved vaccine or pharmaceutical, simplifying the regulatory pathway. Flow Pharma is now gearing up to test therapeutic cancer vaccines based on the FlowVax platform.

About FlowVaxTM

Each of the chemical components used in the FlowVax platform are currently part of an FDA approved vaccine or pharmaceutical, simplifying the regulatory pathway. FlowVax vaccines can also be manufactured quickly and efficiently, keeping the cost down and getting the therapy in the hands of treating physicians soon after the diagnosis is made, for maximum efficacy.

However, as with all personalized vaccine approaches, the successful development and commercialisation of products based on the FlowVax platform is predicated on being able to identify clinically actionable and immunogenic neoantigen targets in a cost effective and clinically actionable time-frame. OncoImmunity’s Immuneoprofiler™ software, addresses this challenge, by harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to identify clinically relevant and immunogenic neoantigens from next generation sequencing data.

