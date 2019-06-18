Flowertown : and CohnReznick Team Together to Provide Extensive Business and Marketing Services and Consumer Education to the Maturing Cannabis Industry

Flowertown, a rapidly growing cannabis media and marketing brand, and
CohnReznick LLP, one of the largest accounting and consulting firms in
the country, announced today that they will be teaming to deliver a
comprehensive suite of services to the cannabis industry. The strategic
relationship is in response to an opportunity in the burgeoning cannabis
marketplace. The goal is to work together to provide comprehensive
professional resources for industry participants looking for strategic
growth and the delivery of compliance services. Additionally, the two
intend to accelerate reliable consumer education.
As the cannabis marketplace enters the next phase of growth and grapples
with increased competition and consolidation, business owners and
investors need more sophisticated solutions, resources and advisors.
Flowertown and CohnReznick will provide these organizations with a
wide-ranging suite of services that supports their growth, enhances
their operating effectiveness and supports normalization. Solutions
tailored for the cannabis industry include consumer education, brand
building, product and retail recommendations through storytelling, data
analytics, financial and operational strategies, technology
implementation, and tax planning and compliance. These services will
include national, regional and state by state campaigns as well as
events designed to build trust and safety through new-consumer education.
“We are always looking to bring other trusted advisors to the table for
our clients in this ever-changing and developing industry,” said Dean
Waters, CEO of Flowertown. “CohnReznick brings a tremendous amount of
professional experience and technical expertise in the cannabis space.
Our marketing sensibilities combined with their proven track record with
both established and emerging industries creates a suite of services
that will be paramount as cannabis brands and retailers break into the
mainstream marketplace.”
Ira Weinstein, Cannabis Industry Leader for CohnReznick added, “We have
been serving the cannabis industry for over two years and see the
challenges companies are experiencing when it comes to synthesizing
finance, tax and accounting issues in support of sophisticated marketing
and building a brand. Flowertown’s commitment to consumer education and
normalization aligns perfectly with CohnReznick’s commitment to
professionalism and corporate responsibility in this space. We believe
our collaboration with Flowertown brings a new level of sophisticated
professional solutions that will help push this industry forward.”
About Flowertown
Flowertown is a cannabis media and marketing brand focused on changing
the cannabis conversation from niche to mainstream. Flowertown’s mission
is to provide a bridge through education for premium cannabis brands and
retailers across the country to reach existing and new consumers
entering the market. Passionate about curating a premium, safe and
trusted experience for all consumers, Flowertown supports legal
organizations with building their brand reputation and trust through
marketing, content and communications services. For more information,
visit: www.flowertown.com
and flowertownagency.com.
About CohnReznick
As a leading advisory, assurance, and tax firm, CohnReznick helps
forward-thinking organizations achieve their vision by optimizing
performance, maximizing value, and managing risk. Clients benefit from
the right team with the right capabilities; proven processes customized
to their individual needs; and leaders with vital industry knowledge and
relationships. Headquartered in New York, NY with offices nationwide,
the firm serves organizations around the world through its global
subsidiaries and membership in Nexia International. For more
information, visit www.cohnreznick.com.
