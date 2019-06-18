Flowertown : and CohnReznick Team Together to Provide Extensive Business and Marketing Services and Consumer Education to the Maturing Cannabis Industry

Flowertown, a rapidly growing cannabis media and marketing brand, and CohnReznick LLP, one of the largest accounting and consulting firms in the country, announced today that they will be teaming to deliver a comprehensive suite of services to the cannabis industry. The strategic relationship is in response to an opportunity in the burgeoning cannabis marketplace. The goal is to work together to provide comprehensive professional resources for industry participants looking for strategic growth and the delivery of compliance services. Additionally, the two intend to accelerate reliable consumer education.

As the cannabis marketplace enters the next phase of growth and grapples with increased competition and consolidation, business owners and investors need more sophisticated solutions, resources and advisors. Flowertown and CohnReznick will provide these organizations with a wide-ranging suite of services that supports their growth, enhances their operating effectiveness and supports normalization. Solutions tailored for the cannabis industry include consumer education, brand building, product and retail recommendations through storytelling, data analytics, financial and operational strategies, technology implementation, and tax planning and compliance. These services will include national, regional and state by state campaigns as well as events designed to build trust and safety through new-consumer education.

“We are always looking to bring other trusted advisors to the table for our clients in this ever-changing and developing industry,” said Dean Waters, CEO of Flowertown. “CohnReznick brings a tremendous amount of professional experience and technical expertise in the cannabis space. Our marketing sensibilities combined with their proven track record with both established and emerging industries creates a suite of services that will be paramount as cannabis brands and retailers break into the mainstream marketplace.”

Ira Weinstein, Cannabis Industry Leader for CohnReznick added, “We have been serving the cannabis industry for over two years and see the challenges companies are experiencing when it comes to synthesizing finance, tax and accounting issues in support of sophisticated marketing and building a brand. Flowertown’s commitment to consumer education and normalization aligns perfectly with CohnReznick’s commitment to professionalism and corporate responsibility in this space. We believe our collaboration with Flowertown brings a new level of sophisticated professional solutions that will help push this industry forward.”

About Flowertown

Flowertown is a cannabis media and marketing brand focused on changing the cannabis conversation from niche to mainstream. Flowertown’s mission is to provide a bridge through education for premium cannabis brands and retailers across the country to reach existing and new consumers entering the market. Passionate about curating a premium, safe and trusted experience for all consumers, Flowertown supports legal organizations with building their brand reputation and trust through marketing, content and communications services. For more information, visit: www.flowertown.com and flowertownagency.com.

About CohnReznick

As a leading advisory, assurance, and tax firm, CohnReznick helps forward-thinking organizations achieve their vision by optimizing performance, maximizing value, and managing risk. Clients benefit from the right team with the right capabilities; proven processes customized to their individual needs; and leaders with vital industry knowledge and relationships. Headquartered in New York, NY with offices nationwide, the firm serves organizations around the world through its global subsidiaries and membership in Nexia International. For more information, visit www.cohnreznick.com.

