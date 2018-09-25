Log in
Flowscape Technology publ : Swedish government agency expands Flowscape’s solution with new order

09/25/2018 | 12:09pm CEST

About Flowscape

Flowscape is the modern office flowmakers. By offering state of the art technology, Flowscape reduces time wasting and increases interaction and productivity among colleagues. The main feature, the Flowmap, gives companies an overview of the office, enabling them to quickly find meeting rooms, desks, equipment and coworkers.

Flowscape has a strong client base with more than 100 clients of which more than 25 are multinational corporations. Partners include Atea, Ericsson, Cisco, Ricoh and Fujitsu. With offices in Stockholm, Karlskrona and London, the team of over 30 flowmakers is continuously growing. In the winter of 2018 Flowscape merged with Crowdsoft, a company which is listed on Aktietorget.

For more information, visit www.flowscape.se
 Follow us on Linkedin

Disclaimer

Flowscape Technology AB (publ) published this content on 25 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 10:08:02 UTC
