Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Flowscape Technology publ : participates in IFMA Nordic Workplace 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2018 | 11:04am CEST

Flowscape will be at the Nordic Workplace 2018 fair this Thursday 27th of September - arranged by the trade organization IFMA at Clarion Hotel Sign in Stockholm.

This year's theme is 'Healthy people in a digital world' - an area that goes hand in hand with Flowscape's vision of the modern human-centred workplace. A digital and flexible office tool provides a smarter office that reduces staff stress levels and increases workday flow.

Our Flowmaker Peter Löfgren will be present during the day at our stand where we demonstrate:

  • Billboard with a 3D-map overview of the smart office
  • Communication and management platform C-One

Are you going to be there? Drop by stand 10 and say hi to Peter!

Disclaimer

Flowscape Technology AB (publ) published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 09:03:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:22aTAMEDIA : is investing in Fintech start-up Lykke
AQ
05:21aSAGA TANKERS : Oslo Børs - GICS reclassification of Saga Tankers (SAGA)
AQ
05:21aOil at four-year high after OPEC rebuffs Trump, fails to raise output
RE
05:21aBlockchain Start-up Gigzi Agrees Exclusive Partnership with IriTech to Develop Iris Recognition Security Solutions for Decentralised Applications
BU
05:20aMETRO AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
05:19aOil at four-year high after OPEC rebuffs Trump, fails to raise output
RE
05:19aEQUINOR : Arkona offshore windfarm online
PU
05:19aAUTOMOTIVE BRAND CONTEST : award for Audi Communications
PU
05:19aVIENNA INSURANCE : promotes peace through social initiatives
PU
05:19aTNB TENAGA NASIONAL BERHAD : Kumpulan wang persaraan (diperbadankan) reference no. cs2-24092018-00057
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian shares wobble on fear of long U.S.-China trade war; oil rallies
2As China builds biotech sector, cash floods U.S. startups
3COMPAL ELECTRONICS, INC. : Asian firms shuffle production around the region as China tariffs hit
4OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LTD : OIL AND NATURAL GAS : ONGC employees donate 7.5 Crore for Kerala
5APPLE : Buybacks Dress Up Profits -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.