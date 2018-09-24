Flowscape Technology publ : participates in IFMA Nordic Workplace 2018

Flowscape will be at the Nordic Workplace 2018 fair this Thursday 27th of September - arranged by the trade organization IFMA at Clarion Hotel Sign in Stockholm.
This year's theme is 'Healthy people in a digital world' - an area that goes hand in hand with Flowscape's vision of the modern human-centred workplace. A digital and flexible office tool provides a smarter office that reduces staff stress levels and increases workday flow.
Our Flowmaker Peter Löfgren will be present during the day at our stand where we demonstrate:
-
Billboard with a 3D-map overview of the smart office
-
Communication and management platform C-One
Are you going to be there? Drop by stand 10 and say hi to Peter!
