Flowscape Technology publ : participates in IFMA Nordic Workplace 2018

Flowscape will be at the Nordic Workplace 2018 fair this Thursday 27th of September - arranged by the trade organization IFMA at Clarion Hotel Sign in Stockholm.

This year's theme is 'Healthy people in a digital world' - an area that goes hand in hand with Flowscape's vision of the modern human-centred workplace. A digital and flexible office tool provides a smarter office that reduces staff stress levels and increases workday flow.

Our Flowmaker Peter Löfgren will be present during the day at our stand where we demonstrate:

Billboard with a 3D-map overview of the smart office

Communication and management platform C-One

Are you going to be there? Drop by stand 10 and say hi to Peter!