Flowspace : Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most-Innovative Companies for 2020

Warehousing and Fulfillment Leader Honored as Top 10 ‘Most Innovative in Logistics’, To Be Featured in Fast Company’s March/April Issue

Flowspace - a rapidly-growing tech platform that enables businesses of all sizes to store and deliver their products quickly and efficiently utilizing a nationwide network of fulfillment centers - has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2020.

Flowspace co-founder & CEO Ben Eachus (left) and co-founder & CTO Jason Harbert (right). (Photo: Business Wire)

The list honors businesses making the most profound impact on both industry and culture, showcasing a variety of ways to thrive in today’s fast-changing world. This year’s list features 434 businesses from 39 countries. The list was also broken-out by industry Top 10s where Flowspace ranked number six among the world’s most-innovative logistics companies.

“Fast Company has a long and successful track record when it comes to recognizing the next wave of innovation,” said Flowspace co-founder and CEO Ben Eachus. “So, to be among the companies that are deemed ‘Most Innovative’ is a really meaningful and exciting milestone for our company and employees.”

In less than three years, Flowspace has built the most flexible, reliable and easy to use cloud based logistics platform for businesses of any size to store, manage and fulfill their inventory. The network includes more than 1,000 warehouses and fulfillment centers strategically located in over 120 locations across the United States.

Fast Company’s editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses on the planet and across myriad industries. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

The World’s Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company’s signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a roadmap for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

“At a time of increasing global volatility, this year’s list showcases the resilience and optimism of businesses across the world. These companies are applying creativity to solve challenges within their industries and far beyond,” said Fast Company senior editor Amy Farley, who oversaw the issue with deputy editor David Lidsky.

Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2020) is now available online at fastcompany.com/most-innovative-companies/2020, as well as in app form via iTunes and on newsstands beginning March 17, 2020. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies and thinkers on the future of business. Since 2011, Fast Company has received some of the most prestigious editorial and design accolades, including the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME) National Magazine Award for "Magazine of the Year," Adweek's Hot List for "Hottest Business Publication," and six gold medals and 10 silver medals from the Society of Publication Designers. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta and the publisher is Amanda Smith. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

About Flowspace

Flowspace is a next-generation logistics technology company that makes it easy for businesses to enable one- and two-day delivery using its nationwide network of more than 1,000 warehouses and fulfillment centers. Using the Flowspace technology platform, customers can quickly identify and gain access to warehouses with capabilities that are uniquely positioned to handle the storage, transport, and service of their inventory. More information on the company and its services can be viewed online at https://www.flow.space.

