Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Flowtech FluidPower : Construction Employment Increases In 231 Out Of 358 Metro Areas From October 2018 To October 2019 As Firms Hire Despite Tight Labor Market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/25/2019 | 12:28pm EST

Dallas-Plano-Irving, Texas and Omaha-Council Bluffs, Neb.-Iowa Have Largest Gains; New York City and Fairbanks, Alaska Lag the Most as Industry Calls for Measures to Boost Supply of Qualified Workers

Construction employment grew in 231, or 65 percent, out of 358 metro areas between October 2018 and October 2019, declined in 69 and was unchanged in 58, according to a new analysis of federal employment data released today by the Associated General Contractors of America. Association officials said hourly craftworker positions remain difficult to fill despite the widespread job gains, and they urged federal officials to promote more workplace-based immigration, along with career and technical education.

'Employers in most areas remain busy and eager to hire workers, but they struggle to find qualified employees in many metros,' said Ken Simonson, the association's chief economist. 'The fact that job openings in construction set record highs each month suggests that more metros would post gains in construction employment if eligible workers were available.'

The Dallas-Plano-Irving, Texas metro area added the most construction jobs during the past year (14,300 jobs, 10 percent). Other metro areas adding a large number of construction jobs during the past 12 months include Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, Ariz. (9,800 jobs, 8 percent); Los Angeles-Long Beach-Glendale, Calif. (9,700 jobs, 6 percent) and Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, Nev. (8,000 jobs, 12 percent). The largest percentage gain occurred in Omaha-Council Bluffs, Neb.-Iowa (20 percent, 5,900 jobs), followed by Auburn-Opelika, Ala. (15 percent, 400 jobs) and Bend-Redmond, Ore. (14 percent, 1,000 jobs). Construction employment reached a new October high in 76 metro areas and a new October low in two areas.

The largest number of job losses between October 2018 and October 2019 occurred in New York City (-6,200 jobs, -4 percent), followed by Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights, Ill. (-4,700 jobs, -3 percent); Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, Calif. (-3,100 jobs -3 percent) and Baton Rouge, La. (-2,500 jobs, -4 percent). The largest percentage decrease took place in Fairbanks, Alaska (-13 percent, -400 jobs), followed by Watertown-Fort Drum, N.Y. (-10 percent, -200 jobs); Longview, Texas (-10 percent, -1600 jobs) and Wichita Falls, Texas (-10 percent, -300 jobs).

Association officials said the growing number of construction job openings shows the importance of measures to increase the supply of potential workers. The officials urged the Trump administration and Congress to make it easier to bring in workers for specific jobs that cannot be filled domestically and to strengthen career and technical education opportunities for students seeking alternatives to college.

'Sustained economic growth depends on having a growing supply of both qualified workers and new entrants to expanding sectors such as construction,' said Stephen E. Sandherr, the association's chief executive officer. 'Construction firms are doing their best to address labor shortages, but federal officials can play a major role by putting in place needed immigration reforms and by adequately funding career and technical education.'

View the metro employment data, rankings, top 10, history and map.

Disclaimer

AGC - Associated General Contractors of America published this content on 25 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2019 17:27:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:02pInfiniti's Trend Analysis Solution to Enhance Profit Margins by 22% for a Fast Food Company | Read the Complete Success Story for Comprehensive Insights
BU
01:02pCroatian Premium Wine Taking Online Orders for Delivery to 16 States
BU
01:01pBWR EXPLORATION INC : . Congratulates Government of Manitoba and Manto Sipi Cree Nation
AQ
01:01pFIVE9 : Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz) One-on-One Interview with Five9 CEO - There is clear ROI to automate a part of the customer service process with artificial intelligence and for Five9 and the potential is huge
AQ
01:01pCIGNA : and the Cigna : Foundation Help Improve Health and Well-being of Unpaid Family Caregivers in Massachusetts
BU
01:01pForeside Announces Agreement to Acquire Fund Distributor Quasar Distributors, LLC
BU
01:01pCLEARLIGHT PARTNERS : Invests in Handel's Ice Cream
BU
01:01pJUST IN TIME FOR BLACK FRIDAY : Stanton Optical, a Leading Eye Care Provider, Debuts Retail Store in Wichita
BU
01:01pJUST IN TIME FOR BLACK FRIDAY : Stanton Optical, a Leading Eye Care Provider, Debuts Retail Store in Springfield
BU
01:01pEko Makes Stethoscopes Even Smarter with the Redesigned CORE
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China and U.S. moving closer to trade deal, but no agreement on tariff rollbacks - report
2No 'phase two' U.S.-China deal on the horizon, officials say
3Novartis takes on Sanofi, Amgen with $9.7 billion takeover of heart drug maker
4China and U.S. moving closer to trade deal, but no agreement on tariff rollbacks
5TIFFANY & CO. : Tiffany Shares Rise in Premarket Trading After LVMH Deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group