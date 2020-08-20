Log in
Flu Shots Now Available at Stop & Shop Pharmacies

08/20/2020

Additional Vaccines Secured in Anticipation of Higher Demand Due to COVID-19; Enhanced Safety and Sanitation Procedures Allow for a Safe Visit

QUINCY, Mass., Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the CDC urging everyone 6 months and older to get a vaccination in advance of the flu season, Stop & Shop today announced that flu shots are now available at its 250+ pharmacy locations across the Northeast. Stop & Shop is taking extensive health and safety precautions at its pharmacies and has secured additional stock of the flu vaccine, anticipating higher demand as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stop & Shop has enhanced its health and safety protocols for vaccinations at all of its pharmacies. Customers will also be required to wear face covering, and pharmacists will be equipped with masks, gloves and face shields. The immunization area will have strict disinfecting and sanitization measures in place between each patient.

“Stop & Shop is ready to take care of its communities this flu season,” shares Katie Thornell, Director of Pharmacy at Stop & Shop.  “We are well-stocked and offer immunizations without appointments. While prices associated with vaccinations are dependent upon customers’ insurance plans, most end up being low or no-cost.  Stop & Shop aims to make it easy for everyone to get the care they need this fall.”

Stop & Shop offers several types of flu vaccines and its licensed, trained and trusted pharmacists can help each patient select the type that is best for them to address any concerns about allergies, preservatives, or potential adverse effects. Stop & Shop pharmacies also have an ample supply of shingles and pneumonia vaccines available, and customers should consult their local Stop & Shop pharmacist on all other immunizations that may be available and valuable to them and their families.

To find your nearest Stop & Shop pharmacy, visit https://stopandshop.com/pharmacy. Video highlighting safety and sanitation measures in Stop & Shop pharmacies can be viewed below: https://wetransfer.com/downloads/9b557977422a978aa81968077791dad320200820001211/4dcb713ada74b155a370cde8547cda3e20200820001234/a49414 .

About Stop & Shop:
A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, today’s Stop & Shop is refreshed, reenergized and inspired, delivering new conveniences for customers. Committed to helping its communities enjoy better food and better lives, Stop & Shop has a longstanding history of giving back to the neighborhoods it serves with a focus on fighting hunger and pediatric cancer care and research. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs nearly 60,000 associates and operates over 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit stopandshop.com.

Media Contact:
Maria Fruci, Manager, External Communications & Community Relations – MA, RI
maria.fruci@stopandshop.com

Maura O’Brien, Manager, External Communications & Community Relations – W. MA, CT, Upstate NY
maura.obrien@stopandshop.com

Stefanie Shuman, Manager, External Communications & Community Relations – NY, NJ
stefanie.shuman@stopandshop.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4cd591ff-53be-4777-9ae4-8b320dee3268

Primary Logo

Stop & Shop Pharmacy Flu Shots

Flu Shots Now Available at over 250 Stop & Shop Pharmacies

© GlobeNewswire 2020
