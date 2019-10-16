Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Fluidra : Upgrades Its Synergies Goal Set in 2022 Strategic Plan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2019 | 10:21am EDT

  • The company celebrates its IV Investor’s Day confirming their 2022 Strategic Plan presented one year ago
  • Fluidra foresees some €40 million in cost synergies and €59 million in sales synergies

On the occasion of Fluidra’s IV Investor’s Day, the global leader in the pool and wellness equipment business has increased its cost synergy forecasts by €5 million to €40 million. This improvement is the outcome of the intensive efforts shown by more than 20 teams within the company, with the integration process now almost complete.

As part of the event and for the first time, the company led by Eloi Planes also shared its sales synergy estimates of close to €60 million. This amount comes from two initiatives:

  • North America: Introduction of a range of products to expand the Residential Pool offering and important entry into the large Commercial Pool market.
  • Europe and Southern Hemisphere: Cross-selling opportunities to maximize share of wallet in Fluidra’s extensive customer base.

“The intensive efforts carried out during the year to complete the integration as quickly and as efficiently as possible are paying off,” says Eloi Planes, Executive Chairman of Fluidra. “We now leave behind the toughest year of our Strategic Plan and look forward to the future with optimism.”

These synergies, alongside the industry’s and the company’s solid fundamentals, allow the company to reconfirm its 2022 Strategic Plan revenue and EBITDA objectives, of €1.7 billion and €351 million, respectively.

Considerable cash generation ability

Fluidra has a strong cash generation ability, confirmed by the company’s net debt to EBITDA ratio guidance for 2019 of 2.6x, below the 2.8x shareholders agreement target, and approximately 1.0x below since the announcement of the deal. This performance would allow the company to resume its shareholder remuneration policy and to re-open the opportunity for bolt-on acquisitions.

Fluidra has a resilient business model with almost 70% of its sales coming from the stable aftermarket, a fact that together with its wide geographical footprint gives Fluidra a strong position.

About Fluidra

Spanish-listed company Fluidra is a world leader in the pool and wellness equipment business, offering innovative products and services and IoT solutions. The company operates in more than 45 countries and its portfolio includes some of the industry’s best known brands, including Jandy®, AstralPool®, Polaris®, Cepex®, Zodiac®, CTX Professional®, and Gre®.

For further information about Fluidra, please visit www.fluidra.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:49aDATANG INTERNATIONAL POWER GENERATION : Intnl Pwr Gen - MT and CCT Announcement
PR
10:49aCHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL : Three Choice Brands Open Hotels On The Same Sarasota Campus
PR
10:48aAMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER : AEP Names Cox Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer
PU
10:46aVERITAS FARMS : Expands its CBD Products Portfolio with New Massage Oil and Large Format Tinctures
AQ
10:45aFacebook Libra should have 'no problem' getting 100 members on board by launch - executive
RE
10:45aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates whether Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its sale to Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
PR
10:45aJD EVENTS : Plant Based World Launches in the UK
BU
10:44aYukon Supports WestView Capital Partners' Growth Recapitalization Investment in Receivable Solutions
BU
10:43aBEIJING JINGNENG CLEAN ENERGY : Announcement continuing connected transactions and major transaction
PU
10:43aCATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : CIS group consolidates its global positions
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BARNEYS NEARS BANKRUPTCY DEAL WITH AUTHENTIC BRANDS, SAKS OWNER: sources
2Goldman profit slammed by souring WeWork, Uber bets
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Statement on Financial Times article
4ASML HOLDING N.V. : ASML N : 3Q Net Profit Fell 7.9%; Introduces Interim Dividend
5VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Skoda Auto reports 2.7% drop in deliveries in first nine months

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group