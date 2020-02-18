Fluor Corporation Investigated for Securities Law Violations by Block & Leviton LLP

BOSTON, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National securities litigation firm Block & Leviton LLP ( www.blockesq.com ) has opened an investigation into Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) and its officers and directors for potential violations of the federal securities laws.



On February 18, 2020, before trading markets opened, Fluor announced that the Securities and Exchange Commission is conducting an investigation of the company’s past accounting and financial reporting, and has requested documents and information related to projects for which Fluor recorded charges in the second quarter of 2019.

The company advised investors that in the course of responding to the SEC’s data requests and conducting our own internal review, the Company is reviewing its prior period reporting and related control environment and does not expect to complete and file its annual report on Form 10-K prior to the end of February.

On this news, the Fluor’s share priced dropped steeply in pre-market trading.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Fluor securities and have questions about your legal rights, or possess information relevant to this matter, you are encouraged to contact attorney Mark Delaney at (617) 398-5600, by email at mdelaney@blockesq.com , or by visiting https://shareholder.law/fluor.

