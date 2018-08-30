Fluorosilicone - Global $327.64 Million Market Outlook to 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Fluorosilicone
- Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
According to the report, the Global Fluorosilicone market accounted for
$172 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $327.64 million by 2026
growing at a CAGR of 7.4%.
The global market is anticipated to observe high growth due to rising
usage of fluorosilicone in aerospace, oil & gas industries, auto motive
industries. Moreover, rising merger and acquisition activities combined
with growing technological advancements are anticipated to stimulate the
market growth globally. However, high cost of raw materials and growing
cost of production are reflecting the market strength.
On the basis of product, the elastomer segment is anticipated to witness
largest market share due to growing use of elastomers in transportation
and OEM industries. They are also used in aerospace applications. As
elastomers have high and low temperature resistance properties they are
widely used in mechanized sealings and bearing solutions such as
gaskets, O-rings and membranes.
In terms of geography, North America commanded the largest market share
owing the development of transportation and automotive industries.
Moreover, rising use of fluorosilicone antifoams in oil & gas industry
is also driving the market growth in this region.
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5 Global Fluorosilicone Market, By Product
6 Global Fluorosilicone Market, By End User
7 Global Fluorosilicone Market, By Application
8 Global Fluorosilicone Market, By Functional Group
9 Global Fluorosilicone Market, By Geography
10 Key Developments
11 Company Profiling
-
Daikin
-
3M Company
-
Dow Corning
-
Shandong Huaxia Shenzhou New Material
-
Huanxin Fluoro Material
-
Elkem Group
-
Shanghai 3F New Material
-
KCC Corporation
-
Nusil
-
Weihai Newera Chemical
-
Shin-Etsu
-
Momentive
-
James Walker
-
Saint-Gobain
-
Fluoron Chemicals
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nx2vsj/fluorosilicone?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180830005336/en/