Fluorosilicone - Global $327.64 Million Market Outlook to 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/30/2018 | 12:11pm CEST

The "Fluorosilicone - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the Global Fluorosilicone market accounted for $172 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $327.64 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.4%.

The global market is anticipated to observe high growth due to rising usage of fluorosilicone in aerospace, oil & gas industries, auto motive industries. Moreover, rising merger and acquisition activities combined with growing technological advancements are anticipated to stimulate the market growth globally. However, high cost of raw materials and growing cost of production are reflecting the market strength.

On the basis of product, the elastomer segment is anticipated to witness largest market share due to growing use of elastomers in transportation and OEM industries. They are also used in aerospace applications. As elastomers have high and low temperature resistance properties they are widely used in mechanized sealings and bearing solutions such as gaskets, O-rings and membranes.

In terms of geography, North America commanded the largest market share owing the development of transportation and automotive industries. Moreover, rising use of fluorosilicone antifoams in oil & gas industry is also driving the market growth in this region.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5 Global Fluorosilicone Market, By Product

6 Global Fluorosilicone Market, By End User

7 Global Fluorosilicone Market, By Application

8 Global Fluorosilicone Market, By Functional Group

9 Global Fluorosilicone Market, By Geography

10 Key Developments

11 Company Profiling

  • Daikin
  • 3M Company
  • Dow Corning
  • Shandong Huaxia Shenzhou New Material
  • Huanxin Fluoro Material
  • Elkem Group
  • Shanghai 3F New Material
  • KCC Corporation
  • Nusil
  • Weihai Newera Chemical
  • Shin-Etsu
  • Momentive
  • James Walker
  • Saint-Gobain
  • Fluoron Chemicals

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nx2vsj/fluorosilicone?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
