FluroTech Refiles Interim Filings

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2018) - FluroTech Ltd. (TSXV: TEST) ("FluroTech" or the "Company") announces that, further to its prior press release on September 10, 2018, the Company has refiled its June 30, 2018 interim financial statements and amended Management's Discussion & Analysis for the same period. The material changes to the interim filings were as a result of a change in the comparative periods presented in the interim filings, to properly reflect the change in financial year end of the Company.

About FluroTech (TSXV: TEST)

FluroTech is a technology and marketing company whose core business is focused on the commercialization of new technologies in the cannabis industry. FluroTech's proprietary spectroscopy-based technology allows for the testing and identification of organic and inorganic compounds contained within biological samples. Using the technology that was developed at the University of Calgary in conjunction with the University of Alberta, FluroTech has developed a two-part solution comprising an instrument called the CompleTest™ and consumable testing kits.

