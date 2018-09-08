Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Flush from end of bailout, Greek PM announces tax breaks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/08/2018 | 09:48pm CEST
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras delivers a speech during the opening of the annual International Trade Fair of Thessaloniki, in Thessaloniki

THESSALONIKI, Greece (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Saturday unveiled plans for tax cuts and pledged spending to heal years of painful austerity, less than a month after Greece emerged from a bailout programme financed by its EU partners and the IMF.

Tsipras, who faces elections in about a year's time, used a keynote policy speech in the northern city of Thessaloniki to announce a spending spree that he said would help fix the ills of years of belt-tightening, and help boost growth.

But he said Athens was also committed to sticking to the fiscal targets pledged to lenders.

"We will not allow Greece to revert to the era of deficits and fiscal derailment," he told an audience of officials, diplomats and businessmen.

Tsipras promised a phased reduction of corporate tax to 25 percent from 29 percent from next year, as well as an average 30 percent reduction in a deeply unpopular annual property tax on homeowners, rising to 50 percent for low earners.

He also said a pledge to maintain a primary budget surplus at the equivalent of 3.5 percent of GDP could be achieved without further pension cuts, and that he would discuss this with the European Commission.

The government had been expected to announce further pension cuts next year - a deeply controversial measure one in a country where high unemployment means that pensioners are occasionally the primary family earners. It is also a group that has been targeted for cutbacks more than a dozen times since 2010.

The leftist premier said he would also reinstate labour rights and increase the minimum wage. And he said the state would either reduce or subsidise social security contributions for certain sections of the workforce.

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou, George Georgiopoulos and Michele Kambas; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:05pPoland's Pekao eyes small buys in digital banking, asset management
RE
10:02pTrump tells Apple to make products in U.S. to avoid China tariffs
RE
09:48pFlush from end of bailout, Greek PM announces tax breaks
RE
09:18pVenezuela announces easing of currency controls, economists sceptical
RE
08:37pPHILADELPHIA UNION : Steel FC Road Streak Snapped In Pittsburgh
PU
07:25pMerkel targets debt reduction, investment as tax take 'very good'
RE
07:24pItalian PM says government never considered leaving the euro
RE
06:24pFrench finance minister says budget deficit will be below 3 percent of GDP in 2019
RE
05:15pFrozen Dinners Make a Comeback
DJ
04:06pSEBI working group proposes relaxing foreign fund rules for non-resident Indians
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTEL CORPORATION : Apple says U.S. tariffs on China would hit 'wide range' of products
2Tesla shares reel as executives quit and CEO smokes pot on webcast
3TESLA : TESLA : shares reel as executives quit and CEO smokes pot on webcast
4Alibaba's Jack Ma to unveil succession plan next week, remain chairman
5Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma to retire - New York Times

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.