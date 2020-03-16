Flutter sees big earnings hit if sports fixtures cancelled to August

If horse racing is cancelled in Australia, Britain and Ireland and its shops be closed, the gambling group estimated that this would incrementally reduce group earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) by around 30 million pounds per month.

The Dublin-based group's EBITDA in 2019, excluding its investment in the United States, was 426 million pounds. It said on Monday that prior to a raft of sporting cancellations, trading so far this year had been running ahead of expectations.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by Louise Heavens)