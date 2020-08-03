Log in
Flux Power Partners With CLARK Material Handling To Supply Lithium-Ion Batteries

08/03/2020 | 01:31pm EDT

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: FLUX), a developer of advanced lithium-ion batteries for commercial and industrial equipment including electric forklifts and airport ground support equipment (GSE), announced a new partnership with CLARK Material Handling Company (CLARK), a top-ten global manufacturer of forklift trucks and spare parts.

“We’ve listened to our dealers and to our end-users. After extensive industry research, CLARK identified Flux Power as the best partner for providing a superior product that meets or exceeds our dealer and customer requirements,” said Charlie Chwasz, North America Aftermarket Sales Manager. “Flux Power is a great addition that well-complements our existing battery line-up. This partnership will provide customers with a maintenance-free alternative that reduces owner operating costs,” Chwasz added.

Flux Power will provide the family of CLARK Dealers and end-users with lithium-ion battery packs for Sit-down Riders, Narrow Aisle, End Riders, Center Riders and Walkies.

About Flux Power (www.fluxpower.com)

Flux Power designs, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks and other industrial equipment including airport ground support equipment (GSE), energy storage for solar applications, and industrial robotic applications. Flux Power’s LiFT Packs, including the proprietary battery management system (BMS), provide customers with a better performing, more environmentally friendly, and lower total cost alternative, in many instances, to traditional lead acid and propane-based solutions.

About CLARK Material Handling Company (www.clarkmhc.com)

CLARK Material Handling Company has been an industry leader since its production of the first gasoline powered material handling truck in 1917. CLARK has over 550 locations worldwide with dealer representation in more than 80 countries. A full range of I.C. and Electric trucks for diverse applications are available in the CLARK product line.

Flux, Flux Power and associated logos are trademarks of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. All other third-party brands, products, trademarks, or registered marks are the property of and used to identify the products or services of their respective owners.

© Business Wire 2020
