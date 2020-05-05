Log in
Flux7 Achieves AWS SaaS Competency Status

05/05/2020 | 06:16pm BST

AUSTIN, Texas, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flux7, an NTT DATA Company, today announced it is one of the first IT services firms to achieve Amazon Web Services (AWS) SaaS Competency status. This designation recognizes Flux7 has demonstrated deep experience helping organizations design SaaS and cloud-native solutions on AWS.

Achieving the AWS SaaS Competency differentiates Flux7 and its parent company, NTT DATA Services, as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that possesses deep domain expertise in the Design Services category. Flux7 now has AWS-recognized expertise in designing and implementing complex cloud-native SaaS solutions using AWS infrastructure, and an ability to implement, and integrate AWS infrastructure for SaaS application architectures.

“As organizations navigate today’s challenges and manage increased strain on infrastructure while continuing to enable new digital business models, IT platform modernization and SaaS are an important component to business resilience,” said Aater Suleman, Flux7 co-founder and vice president of Cloud and Application Transformation at NTT DATA Services. “Flux7 is dedicated to helping current and future clients migrate, replatform, and refactor applications to run efficiently, securely and cost-effectively on AWS, enabling them to respond to today’s dynamic changes and accelerate their agility and innovation.”

As an APN Premier Consulting Partner, Flux7 has proven consulting expertise helping clients optimize software products on AWS across the product development lifecycle. From knowledge transfer that grows client skills to help design cloud foundations for SaaS products on AWS, Flux7 enables clients to seamlessly migrate legacy applications to cloud-native solutions. The AWS SaaS Competency builds on Flux7's AWS expertise, having previously achieved AWS DevOps Competency, AWS Migration Competency, and AWS Security Competency status as well as other AWS Certifications.

Drawing on experience from the delivery of hundreds of IT modernization projects to enterprise companies spanning life sciences, automotive, manufacturing, financial, retail, and other sectors, Flux7 uses its DevOps and security experience to help clients design, write, deploy, operate and optimize SaaS applications on AWS. By delivering intelligent automation and compliance-focused solutions, Flux7 helps organizations accelerate cloud transformation projects, focus on innovation and build long-term agility. 

AWS enables scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

About Flux7
Flux7, an NTT DATA Company, is an IT services firm that improves business agility through IT delivery optimization and cloud-native application migration and modernization. By collaborating with customers to implement cloud automation using the latest technologies and strategies while transferring knowledge and upskilling teams, Flux7 accelerates projects to support digital software innovation and operational excellence. Founded in 2013, Flux7 has delivered over 400 projects using DevOps strategies to over 170 enterprise companies spanning life sciences, automotive, manufacturing, financial, retail and other sectors. Learn how Flux7 helps businesses bring solutions to market faster at https://www.flux7.com, get real-world information about IT modernization and DevOps at https://www.flux7.com/blog/ or follow us on Linked in at https://www.linkedin.com/company/flux7-labs.

About NTT DATA
NTT DATA partners with clients to navigate and simplify the modern complexities of business and technology, delivering the insights, solutions and outcomes that matter most. We deliver tangible business results by combining deep industry expertise with applied innovations in digital, cloud and automation across a comprehensive portfolio of consulting, application, infrastructure and business process services.

NTT DATA Services, headquartered in Plano, Texas, is a division of NTT DATA Corporation, a top 10 global business and IT services provider with 120,000+ professionals in more than 50 countries, and NTT, a partner to more than 85 percent of the Fortune 100. Visit nttdataservices.com to learn more.

Media Contact:
Heather Racicot
Flux7, an NTT DATA Company
360-632-5616
heather.racicot@flux7.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
