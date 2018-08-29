Flux7 Wins 2018 Stratus Award for Cloud Integrator

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flux7 , a services and technology company that specializes in extreme automation on top of cloud, today announced it was named the winner of the 2018 Stratus Award for Cloud Integrator, Small Company from The Business Intelligence Group. The Stratus Awards honor the companies, products and people that offer unique solutions that take advantage of cloud technologies. Flux7 helps enterprises rapidly integrate new technologies such as cloud, containers, CI/CD and configuration management, and adopt approaches including DevOps in order to improve the ease and elasticity with which IT services are delivered.



“Enterprises often know they need to make changes to ensure their infrastructure and processes can support business and technology goals, but exactly how to do that can still be a mystery. The first thing we do is change that into a solvable puzzle, where we work together to identify the pieces and sequence that fits their pace and business objectives,” said Aater Suleman, Flux7 CEO. “Solving a point in time problem, such as application modernization, is often the first step on a broader journey to transform IT service delivery with extreme automation.”

An AWS Premier Consulting Partner, Flux7 helps establish enterprise-grade cloud infrastructure with AWS Landing Zones , a prescriptive process to create multiple AWS accounts that are security-hardened and can include capabilities including Transit VPC to provide a highly automated and scalable approach to connect AWS VPCs to on-premise networks. Customers gain rapid, tangible ROI from application migration to the cloud with Flux7 Renovate prescriptive application replatforming solutions.

“Flux7 is clearly ahead of the pack helping to drive practical innovations in the cloud,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group. “The cloud is now part of all of our daily lives and the staff and volunteer judges are pleased to shed a little light on these innovative services, organizations and executives.”

“We’re honored to receive the 2018 Stratus Award for Cloud Integrator as recognition of our unique approach to helping customers transform and scale IT modernization initiatives,” added Aater Suleman, CEO of Flux7.

Flux7 solutions integrate technology from leaders including Amazon Web Services, CloudBees Jenkins, HashiCorp, Red Hat and Atlassian.

Enterprises bring solutions to market faster and provide better customer experiences with Flux7 services and technologies for extreme automation. Gain access to knowledge experts in cloud, containers, CI/D and configuration management to adopt approaches including DevOps and Agile, in order to improve the security and efficiency with which IT services are delivered. Flux7 customers accelerate DevOps adoption and IT modernization projects through our modular service structure and Enterprise DevOps Adoption Framework and platform which provides guidelines and principles to consistently meet business and technical requirements. Learn more at https://www.flux7.com, and subscribe to Flux7’s DevOps blog at https://blog.flux7.com/ or follow us on Twitter @Flux7Labs.

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs , business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

