Fluxus LLC joins World Economic Forum Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution focusing on 5G-Next Generation Networks Programme

Fluxus will attend the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting of the New Champions, themed Leadership 4.0: Succeeding in a New Era of Globalization, to be held in Dalian, China on July 1-3, 2019. In collaboration with the Forum’s Center for the 4IR, Fluxus places an initial focus on contributing to its IoT, Robotics & Smart Cites Portfolio, and joins 5G-Next Generation Networks Programme.

“Connectivity ecosystems will be enhanced by 5G and next generation networks, unleashing new opportunities for dynamic business models and solutions to societal challenges like mobility, healthcare and resource management. Governments, organizations and industries need to level the playing field to ensure associated economic growth and societal gains reach all members of society.” – Karime Kuri, Project Lead, World Economic Forum

While 5G technology offers many exciting possibilities, building design and construction methods must be carefully managed to optimize signal integrity throughout the structure. Fluxus believes that successful integration of sensors, antennas, control systems and other components into the building envelop is best managed in a factory scale setting. Industrialization of connected buildings with compatible IoT interfaces will serve to leverage the full power of 5G.

“We look forward to contributing our domain knowledge to the team, working with IoT business leaders and public sectors to prepare construction industry’s readiness for an inclusive global implementation of next generation networks, and aim to ensure the currently underserved and underperforming affordable housing market can benefit from it.” - Fanyu Lin, CEO of Fluxus LLC.

Based in San Francisco, the World Economic Forum Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution brings together governments, leading companies, civil society and experts from around the world to co-design and pilot innovative approaches to the policy and governance of new technologies. The Center will develop, implement and scale agile and human-centered pilot projects that can be adopted by policy-makers, legislators and regulators worldwide to address challenges related to emerging technologies.

Based in New York, Fluxus LLC is a construction technology company and impact enterprise, committed to providing affordable, energy-efficient and aesthetic housing solution for low-to-middle-income communities by leveraging innovations in modern building materials, intelligent design, prefabrication, industrialization and digitalization of construction. The company is developing design and manufacturing strategies for 5G-friendly buildings.



