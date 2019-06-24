Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Fluxus LLC joins World Economic Forum Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution focusing on 5G-Next Generation Networks Programme

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/24/2019 | 10:01am EDT

NEW YORK, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluxus LLC joins World Economic Forum Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) to work with leading innovators, business leaders, policy-makers, academics and civil society representatives on formulating solutions to the critical challenges and opportunities presented in our time.

Fluxus will attend the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting of the New Champions, themed Leadership 4.0: Succeeding in a New Era of Globalization, to be held in Dalian, China on July 1-3, 2019. In collaboration with the Forum’s Center for the 4IR, Fluxus places an initial focus on contributing to its IoT, Robotics & Smart Cites Portfolio, and joins 5G-Next Generation Networks Programme.

“Connectivity ecosystems will be enhanced by 5G and next generation networks, unleashing new opportunities for dynamic business models and solutions to societal challenges like mobility, healthcare and resource management. Governments, organizations and industries need to level the playing field to ensure associated economic growth and societal gains reach all members of society.” – Karime Kuri, Project Lead, World Economic Forum

While 5G technology offers many exciting possibilities, building design and construction methods must be carefully managed to optimize signal integrity throughout the structure. Fluxus believes that successful integration of sensors, antennas, control systems and other components into the building envelop is best managed in a factory scale setting. Industrialization of connected buildings with compatible IoT interfaces will serve to leverage the full power of 5G.

“We look forward to contributing our domain knowledge to the team, working with IoT business leaders and public sectors to prepare construction industry’s readiness for an inclusive global implementation of next generation networks, and aim to ensure the currently underserved and underperforming affordable housing market can benefit from it.” - Fanyu Lin, CEO of Fluxus LLC.

About World Economic Forum Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution

Based in San Francisco, the World Economic Forum Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution brings together governments, leading companies, civil society and experts from around the world to co-design and pilot innovative approaches to the policy and governance of new technologies. The Center will develop, implement and scale agile and human-centered pilot projects that can be adopted by policy-makers, legislators and regulators worldwide to address challenges related to emerging technologies.

About Fluxus LLC

Based in New York, Fluxus LLC is a construction technology company and impact enterprise, committed to providing affordable, energy-efficient and aesthetic housing solution for low-to-middle-income communities by leveraging innovations in modern building materials, intelligent design, prefabrication, industrialization and digitalization of construction. The company is developing design and manufacturing strategies for 5G-friendly buildings.


Media Contacts

Amanda Russo, Public Engagement Lead – World Economic Forum Centre for Fourth Industrial Revolution Network, Amanda.Russo@weforum.org, +1 415 734 0589
press@fluxus-prefab.com, +1 212 564 6392

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ef7c1245-06df-47fb-b7bc-671c292a7cc8

Primary Logo

5G-Friendly Building Solutions for Housing Delivery Value Chain

5G-Friendly Building Solutions for Housing Delivery Value Chain

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:28aU.S.-China Trade Friction Adds to Smartphone Market Woes as Display Shipments Plummet, IHS Markit Says​
AQ
10:26aMETRO : Major shareholder wants to reject takeover offer for German store chain Metro - report
RE
10:26aSTRATEGIC EQUITY CAPITAL : Appointment of Corporate Broker
PR
10:26aBIODYNE USA AND TRELLIS GROWING SYSTEMS ANNOUNCE JOINT VENTURE : Trellis Growing Solutions
BU
10:25aALLY FINANCIAL : Form 424B3
PU
10:25aREISSUE : Response to Barrick announcement
PU
10:25aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : H2O, Eldorado Resorts and Caesars Entertainment, Daimler, Carrefour
10:24aCollbira CEO and Co-founder Felix Van de Maele Named EY New York Technology Entrepreneur Of The Year®
GL
10:23aIMC Exploration Group Plc - Admission to standard segment of Official List
PR
10:21aThe Proposed Noorda College of Osteopathic Medicine Receives Candidate Status
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG : Daimler slumps as diesel costs wipe out profit growth
2FEDEX CORPORATION : FEDEX : confirms Huawei mail ban as new 'mistake' reignites Chinese ire
3WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
4SUNING.COM CO LTD : France's Carrefour free to focus on home market after retreat from China
5Oil falls on demand concerns after gains on Mideast tensions

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About