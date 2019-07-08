Log in
Fluxym : Announces Exceptional Growth

07/08/2019 | 06:01am EDT

Fluxym, a leader of the Source-to-Pay market, announces a 30% growth of its total revenue for the first semester of 2019.

A strong progression on both sides of the Atlantic

After an exceptional 2018, the company has another year of impressive milestones with a 2-digit organic growth and a 30% increase in its total revenue for the first half of 2019.

Since the beginning of the year, Fluxym has signed 30 new clients in France and North America, among which a leader in the petroleum industry, a major waste management group, one of the largest insurance company in France, a major Canadian financial institution, a major telecommunication company and an American metal manufacturing group.

These great results confirm that Fluxym is a major player in the Source-to-Contract, Purchase-to-Pay and Source-to-Pay, as a Value-Added Reseller (VAR) and System Integrator (SI).

An extended offer

With 400 successful implementations, Fluxym now completes its offering with advisory services and an exclusive technology for supplier data cleansing to maximize the ROI of the deployed softwares.

"Thanks to this extended offer, we are able to support our clients from end to end in their procurement transformation, from preparation to roll-out; and our presence on 3 continents allows to smoothly handle international deployments," states Thierry Jaffry, Vice-President North America of Fluxym.

Solid partnerships with the leading solutions

Fluxym's success relies on privileged relationships with the leading software vendors in the Source-to-Pay market: Fluxym was awarded "Partner of the Year" by Basware in 2018 and is positioned amongst Ivalua's top partners in terms of certified consultants.

"We are very proud of this momentum which comforts our positioning as a major world player of Source-to-Pay. This sustainable growth is the result of our deep expertise and the close relationship we hold with our partners," underlines Philippe de La Villardière, CEO of Fluxym.

An ambitious growth strategy

Fluxym also announces the opening of an office in Lyon, France as well as its development in Singapore since December 2018 with a local team.

Over the past six months, the company has welcomed 25 new collaborators and is now planning for the opening of new offices worldwide.

About Fluxym

For 17 years Fluxym experts have supported companies in their projects of implementation of Source-to-Pay solutions. With over 400 projects realized across the globe and solid partnerships with the best solutions on the market, Fluxym offers a wide range of services for the automation of the Procurement and Finance processes.

Based in Paris, Lyon, Montreal, Toronto, Chicago and Singapore, the company counts today 110 collaborators.

Get to know more on www.fluxym.com.

https://www.linkedin.com/company/fluxyms2p/


© Business Wire 2019
