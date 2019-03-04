Flyback Transformer for LT8304-1: CEFD2010 (0399-T208) and CEP1311E (10380-T030)

CEFD2010 (0399-T208) and CEP1311E (10380-T030) are Flyback transformers which associates Analog Devices LT8304-1 reference design, LT8304-1 is an isolated no-opto flyback converter specially optimized for high output voltage applications - providing outputs up to 1000V.

Key Features:

Environmental RoHS compliant without exemption, REACH compliance

SMD type

Terminal platings: Matte Tin and thickness ≥ 8μm

Moisture Sensitivity Level (MSL) 1 (unlimited floor life at

Operating temprature range: -40°C to 125°C (ambient + Temp rise)

Storage temperature range: -40°C to 125°C

Maximum heat endurance temperature is 260°C

Recommended reflow condition as max temperature 245°C withstand no longer than 40 seconds

Applications:

Power Supply in Industrial, Automotive, Medical, and Telcom applications with reliable, easy-to-use, high voltage and isolated, and provide excellent regulation over load, line and temperature, output up to 1000V

0399-T208 for 1000V/15mA Isolated Flyback Converter from 4V - 28V Input Reference Design

10380-T030 for 800V/10mA Isolated Flyback Converter from 4V - 18V Input Reference Design

Production Stage:

In mass production

Please click CEFD2010 (0399-T208) / CEP1311E (10380-T030) to view product details.