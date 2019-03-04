Log in
Flyback Transformer for LT8304-1: CEFD2010 (0399-T208) and CEP1311E (10380-T030)

03/04/2019 | 09:35pm EST

CEFD2010 (0399-T208) and CEP1311E (10380-T030) are Flyback transformers which associates Analog Devices LT8304-1 reference design, LT8304-1 is an isolated no-opto flyback converter specially optimized for high output voltage applications - providing outputs up to 1000V.

Key Features:

  • Environmental RoHS compliant without exemption, REACH compliance
  • SMD type
  • Terminal platings: Matte Tin and thickness ≥ 8μm
  • Moisture Sensitivity Level (MSL) 1 (unlimited floor life at
  • Operating temprature range: -40°C to 125°C (ambient + Temp rise)
  • Storage temperature range: -40°C to 125°C
  • Maximum heat endurance temperature is 260°C
  • Recommended reflow condition as max temperature 245°C withstand no longer than 40 seconds

Applications:

Power Supply in Industrial, Automotive, Medical, and Telcom applications with reliable, easy-to-use, high voltage and isolated, and provide excellent regulation over load, line and temperature, output up to 1000V

  • 0399-T208 for 1000V/15mA Isolated Flyback Converter from 4V - 28V Input Reference Design
  • 10380-T030 for 800V/10mA Isolated Flyback Converter from 4V - 18V Input Reference Design

Production Stage:

In mass production

Please click CEFD2010 (0399-T208) / CEP1311E (10380-T030) to view product details.

Disclaimer

Sumida Corporation published this content on 05 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2019 02:34:01 UTC
