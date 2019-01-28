Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Flybe confirms shareholder call for removal of chairman, sale investigation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/28/2019 | 03:08am EST
FILE PHOTO: An airport worker examines a flybe aircraft before it takes off from Liverpool John Lennon Airport in Liverpool northern England.

(Reuters) - Flybe Group Plc confirmed on Monday its largest shareholder had urged the airline to remove Chairman Simon Laffin and investigate its cut-price sale to a consortium.

Hosking Partners LLP, which owns 18.72 percent of Flybe according to Refinitv Eikon data, has asked the company to appoint industry veteran Eric Kohn as director, Flybe said.

Earlier this month, Flybe agreed to be bought by a group comprising Richard Branson's Virgin Atlantic, Stobart Group and Cyrus Capital for $2.8 million, a 94 percent discount to the stock's closing price a day before the sale announcement.

The company, which operates routes from about 25 British airports, including domestic connections to London's Heathrow, has struggled with higher fuel costs, currency fluctuations and uncertainties presented by Brexit.

Flybe said on Monday Hosking had asked for a general meeting to consider its resolutions. Sky News first reported the news on Friday.

The company reaffirmed its confidence in Laffin, and said it believes that "any independent scrutiny of its conduct will support the board's decision-making."

Laffin, who previously worked in senior positions at Safeway Plc, Aegis Group plc, Mitchells & Butlers plc and Northern Rock plc, has chaired Flybe for more than 5 years.

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITCHELLS & BUTLERS PLC -0.03% 282.92 Delayed Quote.9.95%
STOBART GROUP LTD 0.61% 162.3879 Delayed Quote.11.77%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:24aB20 COALITION : General Confederation of Moroccan Enterprises (CGEM) joins the Global Business Coalition
PU
04:16aIndia's Modi seen appeasing voters, putting reforms aside in pre-election budget
RE
04:06aDollar up as investors brace for volatile markets; Fed meeting
RE
03:58aSouth Africa's government keen to see South african Airways debt restructured soon
RE
03:56aOil falls on increased U.S. rig count, China industrial slowdown
RE
03:16aCARLOS GHOSN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:08aFlybe confirms shareholder call for removal of chairman, sale investigation
RE
03:07aCrude awakening - Chinese oil demand rebounds as independent refiners restock
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BHP GROUP PLC : New dam disaster puts Vale CEO, deals and dividends under scrutiny
2VALE : VALE : Over 300 remain missing, 40 killed after dam collapses in Brazil
3TELIA COMPANY : TELIA : Share buy-backs in Telia Company during week 4 2019
4CRRC CORP LTD : Alstom, Siemens confirm new merger concessions in rail antitrust tussle
5VIVENDI : VIVENDI : Universal Sale Offers a New Tune

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.