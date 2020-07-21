Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Flywire Helps Education Agents and Institutions Streamline International Tuition Payments

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/21/2020 | 04:01am EDT

BOSTON, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flywire, a high-growth vertical payments company, today announced new enhancements to its digital payment platform to better serve education recruitment agents and institutions worldwide. As part of its comprehensive receivables solution, the platform enhancements will help agents better manage student information and streamline payment tracking while also enabling education institutions to optimize agent relationships and minimize potential fraud.  

In a related announcement, the company also reported a new strategic partnership with BOSSA (the Beijing Overseas Study Service Association), a non-profit, government-supported organization that supports member agents across China that recruit students for study abroad.

Flywire is the payment provider of choice for students and education institutions around the world. Its solution enables institutions to offer students a highly-tailored, convenient and secure online payment experience – customized by school, country, and currency – while also accelerating funds flow, easing reconciliation and streamlining operational expenses. The solution also enables institutions to create custom payment plans to provide students and families with greater flexibility. 

The company already partners with hundreds of certified education agents that work on behalf of institutions to recruit international students including ACIC, AUG Study, Global Education Alliance, Global Reach, iae Global, IDP Education and KC Overseas Education.

Flywire’s enhanced agent platform connects agents, students and schools to simplify the payment process and provide real-time visibility. New enhancements include a customizable dashboard providing agents with the ability to directly send payment reminders to students. It also provides real-time visibility into the status of all student payment requests; status of all payments made to institutions including payment methods; and easy, secure access to all student payment details including refunds and download receipts. These capabilities offer important benefits for both agents and schools.

For agents, the platform:

  • centralizes student information in one place to easily store, manage, import and export data
  • provides access to fair-market foreign exchange rates to protect students from unnecessary costs
  • delivers payments securely to education institution accounts
  • enables easy delivery of payment notifications to one or multiple students
  • tracks payments in real time to provide transparency     
  • provides split payment functionality (one transaction, multi-payouts)    

For education institutions, the platform:

  • enables receipt of payments in full and reduces unidentified and short-balance transactions
  • automates the reconciliation process to save time
  • secures account data to prevent vendors from acting as agents without authorization
  • tracks payments in real time to provide transparency
  • centralizes all relevant agent and student information in one place to streamline operations

“Flywire has set the gold standard for cross-border payments in the international education space,” said Mark Lukas, founder and managing director of iae Global. “Their ability to connect schools, agents and students throughout the entire payment process enables a trusted and seamless experience for all involved. As a result, we’re able to create stronger relationships between the students and the schools we represent.”

"Education agents play a very important role in the relationship between institutions and their international students,” said Sharon Butler, EVP of Education, Flywire. “Their ability to represent education institutions locally can make a big difference in how a school is viewed by prospective students. By enhancing our agent platform, we are helping to not only streamline the international student recruitment process, but also optimize the way agents engage with both students and schools worldwide.”

About Flywire
Flywire is a high-growth vertical payments company trusted by organizations around the world to deliver on their customers’ most important moments. Unlike other companies, Flywire is proven to solve vertical-specific payment and receivables problems for organizations that deliver high-value services. Whether in education, healthcare, travel or technology, Flywire has vertical-specific insight and technology that allows organizations to optimize the payment experience for their customers while eliminating operational challenges. To date Flywire has processed over $16 billion in total payments volume for over 2,000 clients around the world. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA, USA and has offices around the world. For more information, visit www.flywire.com. Follow Flywire on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

 

Media Contacts:
for Flywire US
Tim Walsh
timw@walshgroupmarketing.com
+1 617.512.1641

for Flywire UK
CC Group
flywire@ccgroup.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:23aGIVAUDAN AG : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
04:21aACS ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SERVICIOS S A : Share buy-back, stabilisation and treasury stock programmes
PU
04:21aADEVINTA : eBay Classifieds acquisition presentation material
PU
04:21aLIONTRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT : Annual Report & Financial Statements 2020
PU
04:20aEPIGENOMICS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
04:18aSVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN : Oslo Børs - Quotes - Sold Out State
AQ
04:17aEIZO : DuraVision FDF2711W-IP Wins SIA New Product Showcase Video Surveillance Hardware and Accessories Award
AQ
04:16aKB FINANCIAL : 2020 1st Half Earnings Release
PU
04:16aCYCLE ENERGY INDUSTRIES (STOCK SYMBOL : XFLS) is an Experienced and Established Petroleum Energy Production Company Based in Canada
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOBLE ENERGY, INC. : Chevron to buy Noble for $5 billion in stock, biggest oil deal since price crash
2SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED : Temasek's portfolio logs first fall in 4 years, cautious on markets
3CONTINENTAL AG : CONTINENTAL : Sales, Margin Decline in Second Quarter
4HELLOFRESH SE : HELLOFRESH : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
5GVC HOLDINGS PLC : GVC : UK tax office widens probe into former GVC Turkish gambling unit

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group